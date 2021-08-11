Decision Day looms for 2023 Durango High center Joshua Bates

This Friday, Aug. 13, one of Colorado's top prospects within the Class of 2023 plans to take himself off the market as Joshua Bates , a 6-foot-3, 280-pound center out of Durango High School plans to announce a commitment.

Bates picked up his first collegiate offer via Colorado back in late May and since then, his recruitment has intensified significantly.

Southern Cal is the latest program to issue him a scholarship offer, while leading into the summer, Oregon, Michigan State and Oklahoma all came forward with offers.

Thus, Bates took this summer as a chance to visit many of the programs that showed interest in him.

“A lot of the summer was traveling," he said. "All of June — from June 7 to June 31, I was traveling to all these colleges and different places," he said. "I had a chance for a bit of a vacation around Fourth of July week and then at the end of July, I had to go on visits to Oregon to Oklahoma and now we're here in full swing for (Durango) football.”

Following visits to Eugene, Boulder, East Lansing and Norman, Bates feels confident enough to pull the trigger.

“I’ve made up my mind and know where I’ll be going," he said. "I’m ready to get it done with. This summer, I went to all the schools that I wanted to play at, so a lot of the schools I didn’t go to I just didn’t want to play at."

"So, I went to all the schools that I wanted to target and play out. I just really want to get this decision over with, build a relationship with the program and the coaches and get ready to rock and roll for the next two years.”

Working in the Buffs' favor is that they were the first program to offer. Additionally, Bates is a potential legacy Buff; his father, Justin Bates was a four-year starter at Colorado from 1999-2002, winning a Big 12 title with the legendary 2001 Buffaloes unit.

Shortly before he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft by Dallas, Bates earned All-Big 12 honors at tackle for the Buffs in 2002.

That said, the younger Bates has said from the get-go that his father is not prodding him in the direction of Boulder simply to carry on the family legacy.

"One thing he’s always said is that Colorado was the place for him," Bates said shortly after being offered by CU. The big part is that he wants me to find the best place for me, if that is Colorado, if it is Oregon or whoever else wants to offer — that’s the most important thing.”

Now, with his commitment date on the immediate horizon, Bates is ready to get it over and done with so that he can have his full attention with the Demons' goal of repeating as CHSAA Class 3A state champions in 2021.

"We just came off a state championship last year and some of those guys are with the Buffs now, with (OL) Ben Finneseth and (QB) Jordan Woolverton. Now that they’re done, I’m really trying to take more of a leadership role, replace Jordan and Ben from a leadership standpoint and return to a state championship, which is where we belong.”