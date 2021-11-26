Decimated by injuries, Buffs fall at Utah in season finale, 28-13

To say that Colorado (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12) was shorthanded heading into Friday's 2021 season finale would be an understatement. Karl Dorrell had already revealed that receivers Brenden Rice and Montan Lemonious-Craig would miss the game, as would outside linebacker Joshka Gustav.

Brendon Lewis was sacked four times in Colorado's 28-13 loss to No. 16 Utah Friday. The Buffaloes finish their 2021 season with a 4-8 record (Jeffrey Swinger / USA Today)

Cornerback Mekhi Blacmon, inside linebacker Nate Landman and outside linebacker Guy Thomas all had "a chance" to play vs. the No. 16 Utes, per Dorrell, but none of them wound up doing so. Additionally, top tailback Jarek Broussard was unavailable due to a non-COVID-19-related illness while cornerback Kaylin Moore didn't play either. So, needless to say, Colorado was facing numerous disadvantages against the Utes, the latter of whom have already captured the Pac-12 South Division title. While the Buffs, down many key players on offense and defense, avoided a blowout of embarrassing proportions, they were still beaten soundly, falling 28-13 in Salt Lake City to conclude the 2021 campaign. Offensively, it was a familiar result for the Buffaloes, who failed to score a single touchdown, ending the game with 148 total yards, compared to Utah's 444. A pair of fourth down stops by the CU defense, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth, both of which saw the Utes within Colorado's 30-yard line, kept things relatively interesting. As did freshman cornerback Nikko Reed's 100-yard kick return to begin the third quarter. Reed, thrust into kick return duty in the absence of Rice, took it to the house and made the score 14-13, still in favor of Utah.

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe scores a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's game. (Jeffrey Swinger / USA Today)

For Colorado's offense, Friday was a result not unfamiliar with respect to many other performances earlier this season. The Buffaloes failed to score a single offensive touchdown, with seven of CU's 10 drives gaining less than 20 yards in total. Quarterback Brendon Lewis was 9-of-23 with 84 yards, while the Buffaloes' tailbacks, led by Alex Fontenot, managed just 64 yards on 32 attempts. The Utes dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball, preventing the Buffs from getting much traction on the ground while their offensive line paved the way for Tavion Thomas (142) and T.J. Pledger (103) to both eclipse 100 yards of rushing on the day. When Lewis wasn't being brought to the ground for a sack, he was running for his life away from a regularly collapsing pocket. Colorado took an early 3-0 lead after a short Cole Becker field goal that capitalized on Mark Perry's 40-yard return after intercepting Utah's Cam Rising on the Utes' opening possession. Utah scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, both of which were passes from Rising to tight ends. Leading 14-3 late in the second quarter, and threatening within CU's red zone, the Utes opted to go for a 4th and short try, but Carson Wells stuffed Rising, handing the ball back to the Buffaloes. Lewis managed a few completions and Fontenot rushed for 18 of his 28 total yards on the night on the Buffs' ensuing drive, setting up a deep, 56-yard field goal try by Becker. He drilled it as time expired in the first half, with the Buffs facing a manageable 14-6 deficit at halftime.