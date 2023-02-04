Colorado’s defensive ends coach Nick Williams saw what DE Danny Okoye, a top 2024 Oklahoma prospect, cooked up on Tulsa's NOAH Homeschool varsity team and invited him to Boulder to gain a sense of what a future with the Buffaloes could look like.

Head coach Deion Sanders and other coaches sat down with Okoye during his visit as part of CU's Elite Underclassmen weekend. They exchanged stories, ambitions for the future, and Okoye left with a new perspective on the program.

“He invited me in at like 10-something in the morning and it was him and some other coaches,” Okoye said. “He was asking me, ‘what are my goals in life? What do I want to turn my career into?’ We were just discussing what football means to us and what football could mean for the rest of our lives.