DB Jamari Holliman breaks down recent Colorado commitment
Jamari Holliman committed to Toledo back in the spring, but a June official visit to Colorado changed the outlook of his recruitment. Earlier this week the defensive back from Norland High School in Miami made his flip official by announcing his commitment to the Buffaloes.
The 2023 prospect found a strong level of comfort during his trip to Boulder, and knowing that he will get to work alongside another Florida native, CU’s Rod Chance, gave him the confidence that making the move out west would be the right decision.
“The thought process behind my decision was, one, to get the stress off me,” he said. “Two, considering I’m trying to come up there in January, it was urgent that I made my decision. I put the schools together, the three schools that have been showing me love, and I just compared them. I felt like Colorado was the one.”
Ultimately, what tipped the scales in favor of the Buffs was that relationship with Chance, who he feels connected to because of their hometown.
“Just the coaching staff, I felt like it was like a second family,” Holliman said about how CU won out. “They all care about me and what I’m gonna become as a man instead of just as a player. When I spoke with coach Chance individually, considering he’s from where I’m from, I felt like he could relate to me.
“He’s someone I can talk to, and how him and my dad and my mom got along I feel like that’s heading toward the right path.”
