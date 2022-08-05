DB Jamari Holliman breaks down recent Colorado commitment

Jamari Holliman committed to Toledo back in the spring, but a June official visit to Colorado changed the outlook of his recruitment. Earlier this week the defensive back from Norland High School in Miami made his flip official by announcing his commitment to the Buffaloes.

The 2023 prospect found a strong level of comfort during his trip to Boulder, and knowing that he will get to work alongside another Florida native, CU’s Rod Chance, gave him the confidence that making the move out west would be the right decision.

“The thought process behind my decision was, one, to get the stress off me,” he said. “Two, considering I’m trying to come up there in January, it was urgent that I made my decision. I put the schools together, the three schools that have been showing me love, and I just compared them. I felt like Colorado was the one.”