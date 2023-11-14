Colorado’s season isn’t quite done yet, but so far Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig has enjoyed his experience with the Buffs.

As a staple in the Colorado secondary, Silmon-Craig has given the Buffs sustainable protection as well as big plays, like interceptions against Nebraska’s Jeff Sims and USC’s Caleb Williams. Colorado’s secondary experienced its share of ups and downs this season (many missed tackles), but Silmon-Craig remained a positive and disruptive presence for the unit.

“[Playing at Colorado has] been exactly what I've been looking for, for the most part,” Silmon-Craig said. “Coming from Jackson [State], I know I needed to be developed. So this is all about developing, coming in and [Myles] Slusher going out early and having to play a different position, it was a great experience for me because I've never had to play that close to the ball, normally played free safety. So it's been exactly what I needed, developmental.”

Slusher’s ongoing injury has kept him out of action in all but just four games this season, which has placed Silmon-Craig in a starting role to solidify himself at nickel. Ten games, 32 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, two tackles for loss and one sack later, it's safe to say Silmon-Craig has both developed and made an impact downfield.