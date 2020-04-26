With the 103rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected former Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor in the third round. Taylor recently participated in an introductory interview where he shared his background and aspirations with Eagles fans, from his days of not being able to play high school football games on Friday nights due to his religious beliefs, walking-on at Coahoma Community College and then leaving his mark at the Division I level with Colorado. For the full video with Taylor, click here.

Key quotes from Davion Taylor:

Taylor on the disappointment that came with him being a part of his high school football team, putting in the work, practicing but then not being able to play in the games on Fridays due to his religious beliefs: "Every Friday, I used to eat lunch with the team and then that walk home used to be the saddest walks of my life. I always wanted to be on the field to help my brothers win, and not being out there really hurt me a lot. But I knew I was going to get my chance and I made sure, when I got my opportunity, I took advantage of it." "I dreamed big, but my dreaming big was making it to a D1 team. I didn't dream of the NFL just yet because I knew I had a long journey ahead of me. I was really just trying to take it step by step."

"Never stop dreaming — hard work pays off. My hard work and my dedication to the game has played a huge part in my career." — Davion Taylor

On going to Coahoma Community College: "I had to prove myself every day, definitely my freshman season, coming to a community college. When I came in, I tried out at safety and they moved me to linebacker. I didn't even know what an A gap and B gap was. I had so much to learn but every day I was just trying to compete and get better. The veteran linebackers on the team, I always tried to ask questions — I was just trying to get in all the knowledge I could to become a better player." Taylor's advice to others who may not have the cookie cutter path to a college team or the NFL: "Never stop dreaming and hard work pays off. My hard work and my dedication to the game has played a huge part in my career because I want to make sure I'm doing something extra and becoming a better player each day."