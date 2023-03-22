Out of high school, not one Division I school offered Dartmouth defensive line transfer Shane Cokes, and now he finds himself with his first Power Five opportunity with the Buffs.

As a two-time second-team All-Ivy League selection, Cokes looked towards the draft after graduation. He didn’t score the draft grades he hoped for and took to the transfer portal ranking 193rd in the class according to Rivals.

“Went to the portal, went through all that mess, and then just found Colorado,” Cokes said. “[I] just love the place like I said just coming here … the coaching staff and just the energy and the attention that they brought and just that feeling of creating change somewhere excited me.”

At Dartmouth, Cokes played multiple positions on the line and now the Buffs are trying him out at multiple spots.