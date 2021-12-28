Dartmouth grad transfer CB Isaiah Johnson generating a lot of interest

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound cornerback will earn his degree from Dartmouth this upcoming summer and has two years of eligibility remaining. Since he put his name back on the market, interest has started to mount.

Back on Dec. 6, Isaiah Johnson announced that he'd be seeking a new home as a graduate transfer.

Within 48 hours, he had a solid handful of offers. Massachusetts offered him on Dec. 10, followed by Colorado, Miami (OH) and Tulane.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel good," he said. "I took a chance on myself — you’re always taking a chance on yourself when you enter the portal, seeing who’s going to show interest in you. But it’s been nice."

"It’s funny, you think about what you went through in high school, 18 years old, having to make life decisions. Now I’m 21 years old and have more maturity — it really makes it a whole different process.”

Johnson, a native of Beverly Hills, Mich., signed with Dartmouth out of high school, playing in nine games as a freshman in 2018.

While he earned a starting cornerback role with the Big Green coming out of fall camp the following summer, his sophomore campaign was cut short by a season-ending injury the day of Dartmouth's 2019 season-opener.

Johnson's junior year was concluded before it even started, as the Ivy League opted to cancel its 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Johnson turned in a solid senior campaign this past fall, recording 55 tackles, good for third on the team, as well as a team-high six pass breakups, in nine games played.

For his efforts, he earned first-team All-Ivy League honors, helping guide Dartmouth to a 9-1 record.