Dartmouth grad transfer CB Isaiah Johnson generating a lot of interest
Back on Dec. 6, Isaiah Johnson announced that he'd be seeking a new home as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound cornerback will earn his degree from Dartmouth this upcoming summer and has two years of eligibility remaining. Since he put his name back on the market, interest has started to mount.
Within 48 hours, he had a solid handful of offers. Massachusetts offered him on Dec. 10, followed by Colorado, Miami (OH) and Tulane.
“I’m not going to lie, I feel good," he said. "I took a chance on myself — you’re always taking a chance on yourself when you enter the portal, seeing who’s going to show interest in you. But it’s been nice."
"It’s funny, you think about what you went through in high school, 18 years old, having to make life decisions. Now I’m 21 years old and have more maturity — it really makes it a whole different process.”
Johnson, a native of Beverly Hills, Mich., signed with Dartmouth out of high school, playing in nine games as a freshman in 2018.
While he earned a starting cornerback role with the Big Green coming out of fall camp the following summer, his sophomore campaign was cut short by a season-ending injury the day of Dartmouth's 2019 season-opener.
Johnson's junior year was concluded before it even started, as the Ivy League opted to cancel its 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Johnson turned in a solid senior campaign this past fall, recording 55 tackles, good for third on the team, as well as a team-high six pass breakups, in nine games played.
For his efforts, he earned first-team All-Ivy League honors, helping guide Dartmouth to a 9-1 record.
For the Buffaloes, cornerback recently became a position of emphasis as far as hitting the transfer portal is concerned.
That was brought about by the recent announcement of standout corner Christian Gonzalez, who, after two seasons as starter for CU, shocked many when he entered his name into the portal Dec. 23.
Gonzalez stands at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds; Johnson's size, a bit taller and heavier, certainly played a role leading up to his offer on Christmas Eve.
"Obviously right there, (coaches) are going to be interested because that’s not a frame at cornerback that you see a lot," he said. "(With) my physicality, I love the game of football because of the physicality. That’s the first reason I played it in PeeWee. I love that part of the game and it shows in how I play."
"I’ve earned a chip on my shoulders just because of who I am and what I believe in. That’s my mentality and I think it shows."
CU's lead recruiting assistant, D.J. Bryant, offered Johnson and although it's been only a few days since then, the Buffs have made an effort to show him that there is serious interest on their end.
“After that (Chris Wilson) called and obviously, they want to build a relationship with me and get a chance for me to get to know them and them to get to know me," he said. "I’m new in the portal and overall, I’m kind of an unknown for a lot of these coaches but a very intriguing guy.”
As of right now, Johnson is planning a lone visit this upcoming January, to Syracuse, a program that was one of the first to get in touch with him once he entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Looking down the barrel, he plans to take time to consider all the opportunities that have fallen into his lap of late.
With a graduation date from Dartmouth set for early next summer, he's in no rush.
"I am taking a step back, seeing all my options and taking my time," Johnson said. "I’m a spring graduate; I officially graduate in the first week in June, so I have time to really weigh my options and make sure that I’m making the right decision for myself and my future.”