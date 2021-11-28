Darrin Chiaverini relieved of coaching duties

On Sunday, Colorado announced via head coach Karl Dorrell that offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini had been relieved of coaching duties.

Following the Buffaloes' season-ending los at No. 16 Utah Friday, Dorrell said that he would begin his postseason staff evaluations "quickly."

With Sunday's news, Dorrell has made good on that assertion.

“This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program,” Dorrell said in a statement. “I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he’s been in over the last six years."

“I believe it’s just time to go in a different direction. We need a new perspective, which can bring new life and a different energy along with it. In the end, we need to do what’s best for the program, and at the same time, certainly wish Darrin the best in his future endeavors.”

Offensively, the Buffaloes struggled for the vast majority of the season.

Colorado failed to gain more than 200 yards of total offense in four separate games this year, including the final two games of the year against Washington and Utah.

In total offense and passing offense, CU ranked near the bottom of the barrel when compared to the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in the nation.

Chiaverini, 44, had been on staff at Colorado since January of 2016, from which time he has overseen CU's wide receivers.

He served as co-offensive coordinator under Mike MacIntyre in 2016 and was later promoted to the lone coordinator for the 2018 season.

When Mel Tucker took over the program in Boulder, he retained Chiaverini, who was demoted to wide receiver coach but later elevated to assistant head coach by Tucker.

Chiaverini had also played a key role for the Buffaloes on the recruiting trail, serving as primary recruiter for nearly 40% of Colorado's 2020 class, which ranked 33rd in the nation.

With Dorrell now searching for an offensive coordinator, the Buffs will also need to decide about the future of their offensive line, which is currently being overseen by interim coach William Vlachos, replacing Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired midseason.

