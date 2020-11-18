CUSportsNation - Darrin Chiaverini: CU's offense in 2020 is significantly more QB-friendly

The way offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini put it, that's no coincidence.

As the Buffaloes trek onward into an uncertain weekend — on Sunday, the Pac-12 canceled CU's planned Nov. 21 game vs. Arizona State due to COVID concerns among the Sun Devils program — one thing is for certain: offensively, Colorado is off to a red hot start.

As CU fans can hardly have forgotten, Chiaverini's offense put up 48 points in the Buffs' season-opening win over UCLA, a game that saw quarterback Sam Noyer and tailback Jarek Broussard make their first career starts.

This past Saturday on the road at Stanford, the Buffs mustered 35 points, beating the Cardinal by three points.

Colorado is a perfect 10-of-10 in the red zone, is averaging 41.5 points per game (both figures lead the Pac-12) and out of 120 minutes played over two games, the Buffs have been in the lead for 103 of them.

The Buffaloes have ran a total of 161 plays on offense, passing the ball 35% of the time and running it 65% of the time.

Chiaverini indicated that the strong support he's received from head coach Karl Dorrell has been key in him designing and calling an effective offensive attack.

"Coach Dorrell has been great," Chiaverini said. "He’s really allowed me to be myself and call the game. He’ll give me a little bit of feedback here and there but he’s been great and has been very supportive. I couldn’t ask for a better head coach, even though I played for him and there’s some interaction there, but he allows me to be myself and call the game, which I appreciate."

Through two games, Chiaverini has guided the Buffaloes to the first-ranked scoring offense in the Pac-12. Broussard is the Pac's leading rusher and leader in all-purpose yards. CU's passing efficiency, with a 65% team completion rate, ranks third.

The Buffs' 52% third down conversion rate is also third in the Pac-12, as is the offense's 48 first downs.

For Chiaverini, entering his fifth year at Colorado, the time on staff has given him a strong grasp on how to best utilize the players at his disposal.

"I have a good feel for the personnel of this offense because I’ve been here for five years and I’ve recruited a lot of these players," he said. "That’s a benefit for me.”