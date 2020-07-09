CUSportsNation - Darian Hagan keeping an eye on Vista Peak Prep RB Ja'Derris Carr

Whether or not Colorado will take a running back in its smaller Class of 2021 remains to be seen. After all, none of the Buffs' tailbacks will graduate next year and by the time the 2021 season rolls around, Alex Fontenot will be the group's only senior.

In theory, Jaren Mangham will be an experienced junior, while Ashaad Clayton seems a fair bet to have seen playing time by then.

That leaves the trio of Deion Smith, Jarek Broussard and Joe Davis — all of whom will be juniors in 2021 — as Darian Hagan's final assets in the tailbacks room looking a season ahead, of course not considering any transfers take place, which is a possibility.

As of right now in early July, if Hagan is considering bringing in a 2021 tailback, the player he's been watching most intently has been Vista Peak Prep's Ja'Derris Carr, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound homegrown prospect from Aurora.

Carr has extremely robust Ivy League attention in terms of scholarship opportunities, while Idaho, Eastern Washington, South Dakota and Air Force have also already offered.

While Carr has yet to be on the receiving end of consistent Power Five interest, Hagan identified him awhile ago.

As a junior with the Bison last season, Carr rushed 126 times for 1,444 yards while catching 26 passes for 510 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Months ago, Hagan was hoping to bring him out to Boulder but the ongoing coronavirus epidemic stalled those plans in their tracks.

"The relationship (between) coach Hagan and me really picked up in the middle of my junior season," Carr said. "Hagan invited me out to games (and) wanted me to get just get a feel for CU. I started talking to him more about getting up there for an unofficial visit (but) unfortunately that's when COVID spiked and it didn't end up happening."

Still, he and Hagan have kept a line of communication open.

"We still keep in touch, texting here and there," Carr said. "I also just got on the phone with him and talked about CU and my recruitment. It was a really good conversation."