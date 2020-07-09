CUSportsNation - Darian Hagan keeping an eye on Vista Peak Prep RB Ja'Derris Carr

Darian Hagan keeping an eye on Vista Peak Prep RB Ja'Derris Carr
Whether or not Colorado will take a running back in its smaller Class of 2021 remains to be seen. After all, none of the Buffs' tailbacks will graduate next year and by the time the 2021 season rolls around, Alex Fontenot will be the group's only senior.
In theory, Jaren Mangham will be an experienced junior, while Ashaad Clayton seems a fair bet to have seen playing time by then.
That leaves the trio of Deion Smith, Jarek Broussard and Joe Davis — all of whom will be juniors in 2021 — as Darian Hagan's final assets in the tailbacks room looking a season ahead, of course not considering any transfers take place, which is a possibility.
As of right now in early July, if Hagan is considering bringing in a 2021 tailback, the player he's been watching most intently has been Vista Peak Prep's Ja'Derris Carr, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound homegrown prospect from Aurora.
Carr has extremely robust Ivy League attention in terms of scholarship opportunities, while Idaho, Eastern Washington, South Dakota and Air Force have also already offered.
While Carr has yet to be on the receiving end of consistent Power Five interest, Hagan identified him awhile ago.
As a junior with the Bison last season, Carr rushed 126 times for 1,444 yards while catching 26 passes for 510 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
Months ago, Hagan was hoping to bring him out to Boulder but the ongoing coronavirus epidemic stalled those plans in their tracks.
"The relationship (between) coach Hagan and me really picked up in the middle of my junior season," Carr said. "Hagan invited me out to games (and) wanted me to get just get a feel for CU. I started talking to him more about getting up there for an unofficial visit (but) unfortunately that's when COVID spiked and it didn't end up happening."
Still, he and Hagan have kept a line of communication open.
"We still keep in touch, texting here and there," Carr said. "I also just got on the phone with him and talked about CU and my recruitment. It was a really good conversation."
While some schools have been recruiting Carr as a defensive back, his case to be used in a college offense looks strong. Versatility to Carr is the key to attracting offers from bigger programs, Colorado included.
"Other than being a traditional running back, I see myself as an all-purpose back being able to do more than one thing. Being able to line up in the slot or catch out of the backfield is huge and most defenses have trouble stopping those types or running backs."
"...I do feel like I will get an offer from CU at some point, it's just the waiting game at this point. I feel like my tape speaks for itself and I will continue to prove myself to where I leave no doubt in their mind if they should offer or not."
In terms of giving Hagan some things to think about, Carr certainly seems like he's doing just that. He plays a very versatile role within Vista Peak Prep's offense and is receptive to playing where he's needed.
"Coach Hagan hasn't had an in-depth conversation (with) me on whether or not I'd come in as a running back," Carr said. "But I pride myself on being an ATH with multiple schools looking at me for different positions. Any way I can come in at CU and make plays and win games will be my prime focus."