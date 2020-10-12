CUSportsNation - Danny Langsdorf provides SitRep on the early stages of CU's QBs battle.

On Monday, Colorado quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf gave his first situation report on how Sam Noyer, Tyler Lytle and Brendon Lewis are doing as the three of them compete for CU's starting gig ahead of the start to the season on Nov. 7 vs. UCLA. Langsdorf went on to provide a pretty complete assessment of how Colorado's quarterbacks battle is going.

Buffs senior QB Sam Noyer tosses a pass at practice (Courtesy of CU athletics)

First and foremost, it appears that the battle is more of a two-horse race between Lytle and Noyer as opposed to Lewis being a legitimate contestant to start in 2020. Lytle and Noyer have been splitting the action with the starters and second team units while Lewis as of now is positioned behind them both. “We’ve really put Sam and Noyer in a really good competition mode," Langsdorf said. "They’ve been splitting reps and alternating, 1s and 2s, every day and in every period. It’s a real even battle that way — until we get into some real scrimmage kinds of deals, we’re going to continue to evaluate everything but the game stuff will weigh a little heavier. Brendon Lewis has been playing kind of the third guy getting some reps here and there." Langsdorf said that four days into camp, the Buffs will start to amp things up — the team puts on pads for the first time Tuesday — in terms of what he and Darrin Chiaverini start throwing at the QBs regarding the offensive playbook. Langsdorf also explained how he's been evaluating the QB battle. “First of all, evaluation-wise, it’s a little but subjective and objective," he said. "It’s a lot of statistics, it’s a lot of completion percentages, decision-making, taking care of the ball. And then, how is their command in the huddle? How are they directing traffic lined up?" Last week, Karl Dorrell made a few comments about Lewis and where he is at regarding acclimating to the nature of college football, a rite of passage every freshman faces. Langsdorf said while there are certainly positives in how Lewis is developing, he still has some work to do. “I’ve been really pleased with his command and his knowledge," Langsdorf said. "He asks good questions, he is young, but when he goes in there, he doesn’t act like a freshman. He hasn’t gotten a ton of reps yet — not having spring ball didn’t help him. There was a lot of work (missed out on) in those 15 practices, so he’s really raw, but I’ve been pleased with how confident he is." "He speaks confidently, he moves guys around, he barks out calls — he’s good that way. I’ve been excited for him. He hasn’t gotten as much work as he’d like to get as the third string guys because of how we’re dealing with (Noyer and Lytle) right now but I like where he’s at and I think he’s going to be a good player.”

Junior quarterback Tyler Lytle in action at practice (Courtesy of CU athletics)