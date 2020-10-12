CUSportsNation - Danny Langsdorf provides SitRep on the early stages of CU's QBs battle.

Danny Langsdorf provides SitRep on the early stages of CU's QBs battle.
On Monday, Colorado quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf gave his first situation report on how Sam Noyer, Tyler Lytle and Brendon Lewis are doing as the three of them compete for CU's starting gig ahead of the start to the season on Nov. 7 vs. UCLA.
Langsdorf went on to provide a pretty complete assessment of how Colorado's quarterbacks battle is going.
First and foremost, it appears that the battle is more of a two-horse race between Lytle and Noyer as opposed to Lewis being a legitimate contestant to start in 2020.
Lytle and Noyer have been splitting the action with the starters and second team units while Lewis as of now is positioned behind them both.
“We’ve really put Sam and Noyer in a really good competition mode," Langsdorf said. "They’ve been splitting reps and alternating, 1s and 2s, every day and in every period. It’s a real even battle that way — until we get into some real scrimmage kinds of deals, we’re going to continue to evaluate everything but the game stuff will weigh a little heavier. Brendon Lewis has been playing kind of the third guy getting some reps here and there."
Langsdorf said that four days into camp, the Buffs will start to amp things up — the team puts on pads for the first time Tuesday — in terms of what he and Darrin Chiaverini start throwing at the QBs regarding the offensive playbook.
Langsdorf also explained how he's been evaluating the QB battle.
“First of all, evaluation-wise, it’s a little but subjective and objective," he said. "It’s a lot of statistics, it’s a lot of completion percentages, decision-making, taking care of the ball. And then, how is their command in the huddle? How are they directing traffic lined up?"
Last week, Karl Dorrell made a few comments about Lewis and where he is at regarding acclimating to the nature of college football, a rite of passage every freshman faces.
Langsdorf said while there are certainly positives in how Lewis is developing, he still has some work to do.
“I’ve been really pleased with his command and his knowledge," Langsdorf said. "He asks good questions, he is young, but when he goes in there, he doesn’t act like a freshman. He hasn’t gotten a ton of reps yet — not having spring ball didn’t help him. There was a lot of work (missed out on) in those 15 practices, so he’s really raw, but I’ve been pleased with how confident he is."
"He speaks confidently, he moves guys around, he barks out calls — he’s good that way. I’ve been excited for him. He hasn’t gotten as much work as he’d like to get as the third string guys because of how we’re dealing with (Noyer and Lytle) right now but I like where he’s at and I think he’s going to be a good player.”
Noyer, who was recruited by Langsdorf when the latter was at Oregon State (Noyer himself hails from Beaverton, Oregon, which is about an hour and a half drive south of Corvallis) has enjoyed being overseen by a coach that he had a prior relationship with.
In particular, Langsdorf demeanor and temperament have been and are appreciated by Noyer.
“I’ve known 'Langs' for a while and kind of know how he operates and the system that he runs," Noyer said. "With him and Chiaverini I think they got a really good grasp of what they want to run. Coach Langsdorf brings in a lot of things from multiple schools and is a really smart guy. His composure and how he stays even-keeled at all times — he does a really good job of handling situations and not getting too high and not getting too low.”
Noyer, who has already graduated from CU, is excited to be in the thick of a legitimate quarterback battle, the first in Boulder since Sefo Liufau and Connor Wood duked it out for the 2013 season.
Getting Noyer back into the equation may prove to be extremely beneficial for Colorado, given the lack of depth at quarterback.
By the time Langsdorf and Chiaverini gave him a ring with the intention of bringing him back for the 2020 season, he'd already moved out of his apartment in Boulder and was back at home in Oregon.Now, he's got a true chance to be the Buffs' starting quarterback.
Noyer additionally touched on his experience playing safety in 2019 when Mel Tucker was still in town, a position change that Noyer credits for enhancing the mental part of his game now that he's back in the saddle at QB.
"I think that it helps me see (the field) a lot better and it really just gives me more knowledge knowing my reads are, working off of that," he said. "Me seeing the whole entire defense slows down the game a lot. Having that knowledge from playing safety last year really, really helps me.”
While Langsdorf had some good insight as to the status of the '$100,000 question' — who CU's starting QB in 2020 will be, as Dorrell has called it — Lytle had some equally interesting things to say about what Chiaverini and Langsdorf are looking to do offensively this season.
“I definitely think we’re multiple," Lytle said. "We are doing a lot of different things and doing a lot of different things well. We’ve been in Spread, we’ve been in Pro — you’ve got Air Raid from (Chiaverini’s past) at Texas Tech. We’re throwing the ball well, running the ball well — we’ve been very well-balanced. It’s been fun.”
On a final note, Langsdorf mentioned that the Buffs' corps of walk-on QBs — redshirt freshman Grant Ciccarone, true freshman Mike Chandler and junior Matthew Ryan — is the most he's ever been able to work with in his coaching career.
Langsdorf talked about the benefits of having those kinds of guys around to help better the team in practice, and was particularly excited about the highly touted Chandler, who himself is acclimating to life with the Buffs having joined the program only in August.
"I'm really excited about Mike and his high school film," Langsdorf said. "We haven’t given him much work because he came in late and had no offseason program, just getting here in August. He’s trying to catch up and learn but you can tell that he’s exciting."