Danny Langsdorf had a conversation recently with Houston QB Maddox Kopp
Houston (St. Thomas) Texas quarterback Maddox Kopp participated in the Elite 11 competition earlier this summer and put on a show. His performance certainly earned him some D1 and Power Five attent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news