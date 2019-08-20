As Colorado's tallest WR at 6-foot-4 likely to see extended action in 2019, Arias has done much on his own accord to better himself and earn minutes on the field.Case in point: staying after practice for an extra 20-30 minutes each day to keep grinding.

When fall camp practice wraps and the Colorado Buffaloes travel from the lower practice fields just off campus back up to the Champions Center at Folsom Field, one player in particular is always joining later than the rest: sophomore wideout Daniel Arias .

So what exactly does he do during this time?

“I’m just catching more balls," he said. "I’m understanding and reflecting on how practice went for me, what I did wrong today, what are some things I still need to keep getting better at, what are some things that I was good at today, so I just spend this time to sort of reflect on that.”

If that's not the modus operandi of a player determined to get better, I'm not sure what is. His effort has certainly grabbed the attention of coaches.

"He wants to be great," assistant head coach Darrin Chiaverini said. "He's got an opportunity — he's 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and he can run by any corner in the Pac-12. He continues to work. And I told him, if you continue to work, your work ethic is going to show up during games...he's trying to sharpen his tools so he'll be able to play at his highest level on Saturdays."