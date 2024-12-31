Colorado outmuscled by No. 3 Iowa State in physical Big 12 opener

Colorado’s welcome to the Big 12 moment came against not only one of the best teams in the conference, but one of the best in the country.

Tad Boyle and the Buffs got a sneak peak at Iowa State at the Maui Invitational in November when T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones demolished the Buffs in a 99-71 rout. Colorado played much better in Monday's contest and gave itself a chance to win down the stretch, but Iowa State proved to be too much in a 79-69 loss for CU.

“Disappointed in the result, without a doubt,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “We lost to a hell of a team. Iowa State’s No. 3 in the country for a reason. They’re tough. They’re well coached. They’ve got good players and our guys fought and they battled and they scratched and they clawed. I’ve got no issues with our effort tonight, but we knew the answer to the test before the test was given. … Handling their pressure and taking care of the basketball, which we didn’t do a good enough job of for 40 minutes.”

Colorado (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) played without starting forward Andrej Jakimovski, who is dealing with an illness. As it turned out, the Buffs didn’t miss his scoring all that much, but they did miss him on the glass as rebounding and turnovers ended up being the difference in the game.

Like most Iowa State games, this one was a defensive slugfest early on. The Cyclones (11-1, 1-0) struggled to make shots from the floor while Colorado was bitten by the turnover bug. The Buffs committed a number of completely unforced turnovers that allowed Iowa State to hang around early.

Despite the turnovers and a real struggle to score on the inside, Julian Hammond III set the tone with a deep 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, and he and Javon Ruffin opened the game with five points each to tie the game at 10 with 12 minutes left in the first half.

Colorado did a nice job hanging around for most of the first half despite its offensive struggles as the lead changed hands seven times. In the final 4 minutes before the break, Iowa State finally got its feet under it and started to get some separation.

The biggest moment of the first half came with just under 4 minutes left. After a basket by RJ Smith, Iowa State collected three offensive rebounds on its next possession culminating in a 3-pointer by Curtis Jones. The seemingly never-ending sequence forced an angry timeout from Tad Boyle as Iowa State took a 32-27 lead.

“When we’re on defense, it’s five guys’ job to defensive rebound,” Boyle said when asked about the nearly minute-long possession. “It’s not just one or two guys. It’s not just our big guys that are supposed to rebound the ball. It’s all five of them. There were times where we just got our tails kicked. 50-50 ball, they got it and we didn’t.”

The Buffs gave another freebie away at the end of the half. Trailing by just three, Colorado seemed to have gotten a stop to take that slim deficit into the half. However, Sebastian Rancik fumbled an uncontested layup out of bounds with 3 seconds to go giving the Cyclones one more shot. Jones popped open into the corner and splashed the 3 to take a 37-31 lead into the half.

At the start of the second half, Iowa State rattled off six points in a row to extend its lead to 12, and the Buffs reached a fork in the road. However, Boyle’s squad responded with a lightning-quick 8-0 run to cut the deficit back to four with just over 15 minutes to go. That’s when CU made its run.