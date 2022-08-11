Daniel Arias, Jordyn Tyson bring intrigue to Colorado passing game
After talking with Daniel Arias at practice Tuesday, freshmen wide receiver Jordyn Tyson stayed after to catch a few passes from freshman quarterback Owen McCown. On one, he leapt high into the air...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news