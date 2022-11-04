Daniel Arias can be Colorado's best downfield weapon -- when everything clicks.

Arias is one of Colorado’s most productive receivers this season with 309 yards and 1 touchdown. However, while he leads the Buffaloes with 19 catches, that's come on 35 targets and he also is tied for the team lead with 5 drops, per PFF.

As a result, he's seen his opportunities decline from 13 catches on 22 targets in September to 6 catches on 13 targets in October and a decision by wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan and assistant receivers coach Brandon Gibson to utilize his speed solely on special teams last weekend.

“He has the ability to be a leap on that end and we think what was best for the team is for him to concentrate on that game on special teams,” Gibson said. “He’ll play some receiver, a lot more receiver, but his contribution to special teams is very significant and we need him in that area of the game.”

Arias played an impactful role on special teams as he almost tied CU’s all-time record for the most forced fair catches. He also put up two unassisted tackles against ASU.

“I was kind of bummed because I only need one more to break the [forced fair catch] record,” Arias said. “Hopefully I could get one this game [Oregon]. I just have to keep working, but I know special teams is really important so when I get my shot, I’m going to make sure I go full speed and give it all I got for special teams.”

The unit indeed gave it all they had last Saturday, holding Arizona State kick returner Daniyel Ngata to 4 yards on his only attempt and punt returner Javen Jacobs to just 19 yards on 5 returns. Meanwhile, Nikko Reed ran for 29 yards on one kick return and Jordyn Tyson took it straight to the house for 88 yards on a punt return.

Tyson is the Buffs’ new leading receiver, surpassing Arias last week with his 115-yard game.

The competition at receiver continues, but whether on special teams or at receiver, Arias wants to collect as much quality tape as he can to pursue his NFL ambitions, and his best shot at the next level may well come from his special teams work.

“Daniel Arias was phenomenal on special teams,” interim head coach Mike Sanford said. “I mean absolutely, lights out, phenomenal and there have been some scouts that have come through here and have really asked like, they see a lot of value in him as a gunner and a holdup player on the punt return units and he was outstanding.”

This season is Arias’s last season as a Buff and as of now he ranks 46th in career receiving yards (733) and 63rd in receptions (47). Gibson and McGeoghan plan to have Arias more active in the receiving corps the coming games, but after last Saturday, Arias may have only further reinforced his importance on special teams and what it could mean for his future.

“I’m excited for the future, I’m excited to just keep working and I’m excited to take my talents to the next level, if [it's] God’s will,” Arias said.