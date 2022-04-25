Daniel Arias enjoys confidence-boosting spring

In his fifth year with the Buffaloes, senior wide receiver Daniel Arias is looking to put it all together this fall.

Arias has undoubtedly seen a lot during his time in Boulder: recruited by Mike MacIntyre, the fifth-year senior has played under three different head coaches.

His role has also evolved considerably over the years. Early in his college career, Arias got on the field regularly on special teams, where he was a standout on the punt team in particular, as he led CU in forced fair catches in both 2018 and 2019.

While he earned his chops as a specialist, Arias also slowly but surely started to see action at receiver.

After all, his first career reception as a freshman in 2018 was a 37-yard touchdown catch from Steven Montez on the road at Washington.

Since his freshman year, Arias has developed steadily for the Buffs, culminating in a 2021 campaign in which he set career-highs for catches (19) and yards (237).

That being said, a true breakout season has eluded Arias. However, looking ahead to this fall, that could change, with Arias looking like he'll be more of a focal point within the offense than ever before.

After serving as a more complimentary piece in years past, Arias has an opportunity in 2022 to be a shining offensive star for CU.

"I think it’s just him getting more attention, to be honest with you," Karl Dorrell said. "It really comes down to that. We had so many other pieces before — even though I wasn’t here when LaViska (Shenault) was here, but he was kind of the attention piece and after a while, it was probably Dimitri (Stanley) and some of those guys. (Arias) was still one of those guys, but I just think it’s his turn.”