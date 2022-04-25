Daniel Arias enjoys confidence-boosting spring
In his fifth year with the Buffaloes, senior wide receiver Daniel Arias is looking to put it all together this fall.
Arias has undoubtedly seen a lot during his time in Boulder: recruited by Mike MacIntyre, the fifth-year senior has played under three different head coaches.
His role has also evolved considerably over the years. Early in his college career, Arias got on the field regularly on special teams, where he was a standout on the punt team in particular, as he led CU in forced fair catches in both 2018 and 2019.
While he earned his chops as a specialist, Arias also slowly but surely started to see action at receiver.
After all, his first career reception as a freshman in 2018 was a 37-yard touchdown catch from Steven Montez on the road at Washington.
Since his freshman year, Arias has developed steadily for the Buffs, culminating in a 2021 campaign in which he set career-highs for catches (19) and yards (237).
That being said, a true breakout season has eluded Arias. However, looking ahead to this fall, that could change, with Arias looking like he'll be more of a focal point within the offense than ever before.
After serving as a more complimentary piece in years past, Arias has an opportunity in 2022 to be a shining offensive star for CU.
"I think it’s just him getting more attention, to be honest with you," Karl Dorrell said. "It really comes down to that. We had so many other pieces before — even though I wasn’t here when LaViska (Shenault) was here, but he was kind of the attention piece and after a while, it was probably Dimitri (Stanley) and some of those guys. (Arias) was still one of those guys, but I just think it’s his turn.”
The Buffaloes have talent at wide receiver, with fellow seniors Maurice Bell, Jaylon Jackson and R.J. Sneed plus sophomores Chase Penry, Ty Robinson and Montana Lemonious-Craig expected to be regulars at any point in time when the offense has the ball.
But of the aforementioned players, none have quite the frame of Arias, who's 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.
With his size and experience, Arias could be a potent threat on the outside and downfield for CU.
"Daniel, I'm excited about what his future is going to look like," Dorrell said. "Here's a guy that I think the last couple of years, he hasn't been targeted all that much. I think he's going to be a big part of what we are in the future. So, to really see him come alive, you can tell he's becoming a better player because he's getting more attention."
Arias' name was spoken frequently by Dorrell over the course of CU's spring practices, which wrapped this past Saturday.
In the Buffs' first public scrimmage earlier in April, Arias had a leaping 44-yard catch followed by a 16-yard touchdown reception from Brendon Lewis.
“To see him go out there, jumping over guys, that’s something he’s been able to work on this whole offseason," Lewis said. "You can tell he’s getting better and better at it each and every day. It’s pretty exciting to go up there and catch high-point balls like that.”
As for Arias himself, while he doubtless enjoys making plays, he feels doing so is expected of him as opposed to some lofty accomplishment.
“I’m supposed to be making those plays, so that’s how I see it," he said. "Yeah, it’s cool to make these plays, but I’m supposed to be doing this right now."
Arias also credited new receivers coach Phil McGeoghan as playing a big role with his development and confidence.
"On the field, I don’t know how to say it, but I can see it in his eyes," Arias said. "He’s looking at me, he can see that I’m calm and I’m just (thinking), ‘I gotchu coach, I’m gonna make this play.’ It’s a level of confidence that he gives all of us, not just myself, (and it) has really helped — me and the whole group.”
Arias, along with the rest of his teammates, will now look ahead to early summer workouts starting in June.
From there, it'll be onto fall camp in August and eventually, the 2022 season.