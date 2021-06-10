Dallas Skyline CB Anthony Davis impressed by CU following official visit

Colorado and Kansas appear to be some, if not the, top dogs right now in the recruitment of Dallas Skyline cornerback Anthony Davis , a three-star prospect with 10 offers.

Before checking out Colorado on an official visit last weekend, Davis did the same up in Lawrence with the Jayhawks.

In terms of other visits he's been planning, nothing official is currently on the docket, although he did say that he plans to take unofficial trips to Arizona State as well as Baylor before the end of the summer.

Washington State was the most recent offer he reeled in and he holds additional scholarship offers from Virginia and Southern Methodist, as well.

Davis made his way to Boulder along with his mom and younger siblings and reported that his family, Davis himself included, left town impressed.

“It was good," he said. "Boulder was cool — it was different. I liked it a lot...“I talked to my mom about it — I liked it a lot. Everybody liked it. She would have been OK if I would have committed right there.”