Dallas Skyline CB Anthony Davis impressed by CU following official visit
Colorado and Kansas appear to be some, if not the, top dogs right now in the recruitment of Dallas Skyline cornerback Anthony Davis, a three-star prospect with 10 offers.
Before checking out Colorado on an official visit last weekend, Davis did the same up in Lawrence with the Jayhawks.
In terms of other visits he's been planning, nothing official is currently on the docket, although he did say that he plans to take unofficial trips to Arizona State as well as Baylor before the end of the summer.
Washington State was the most recent offer he reeled in and he holds additional scholarship offers from Virginia and Southern Methodist, as well.
Davis made his way to Boulder along with his mom and younger siblings and reported that his family, Davis himself included, left town impressed.
“It was good," he said. "Boulder was cool — it was different. I liked it a lot...“I talked to my mom about it — I liked it a lot. Everybody liked it. She would have been OK if I would have committed right there.”
Davis' recruitment by Colorado dates back to early February, when Demetrice Martin initially made contact.
The Buffs formally offered on Feb. 26, good for his eighth offer in total.Martin and the Buffs envision Davis, whose frame is 6-foot-0 and 181 pounds, at cornerback, but he said at Skyline he also plays nickel as well as safety here and there.
Since the end of the winter, Davis and Martin have been able to establish a solid relationship with one another, one that was doubtless solidified further by them getting to meet in-person for a few days last weekend.
“I’ve been talking to coach Martin before they offered me and since then," Davis said. "It’s been great. He keeps it 100 with you and always is going to tell you how it is. He’s pretty cool. It doesn’t feel fake, it feels like a real bond. He’s a cool, smart and real person. He keeps it 100% all the time.”
Karl Dorrell also earned high marks from Davis by the end of his visit.
“He’s the same as coach 'Meat,'" Davis said. "They’re both honest and they’re both going to keep it real with you.”