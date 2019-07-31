Houston Hummel is a Class of 2020 OLB preparing to play his senior year at Highland Park High School in Dallas, TX. Although the 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit currently holds no offers, it seems worth betting on that to change in the immediate future, as Hummel has been making the rounds in terms of visits while also becoming a blip on the radar for interested schools across the country.

Among those schools who appear to be keeping an eye on Hummel is Colorado, as he most recently visited CU and campus in Boulder over the weekend, spending time with Buffs' OLBs coach Brian Michalowski.

"I met with coach [Michalowski] for two hours at the end [of the visit] and we sat and talked about his philosophy on the outside linebacker position, from footwork and hand placement to his mental approach and mindset in games," Hummel said. "We have had good conversations in person but after this visit I really have a better understanding of the mental part of [being] and OLB."

Right now, the Buffs, Villanova and Texas A&M are the schools most in touch with Hummel, and he's also conducted visits to Vanderbilt, UCLA, Stanford, Texas and Southern Methodist, all of which were last summer.

Now, as he prepares to enter his senior season and get things rolling, the sky appears to be the limit in regards to his abilities to polish his game. Hummel's background at a position other than OLB has been an aid in that department.

"Playing d-line growing up, I've learned to use my hands well and get out of blocks quickly," he said. "This has also helped me become a very physical player."

Hummel has an older brother, Wyatt, who is an OL and part of Villanova's Class of 2019.

"We have been playing against each other for as long as I can remember," Hummel said. "Over the past two years I've learned to cover receivers and play in open space. I think my strengths are containing the run or coming off the edge and causing havoc in the backfield."