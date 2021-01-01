CUSportsNation - D'Shawn Schwartz's first career double-double highlights CU's win over USC

Four CU players scored in the double digits, led by McKinley Wright IV 's 19, while D'Shawn Schwartz notched his first career double-double, contributing 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in CU's 72-62 victory.

On New Year's Eve, the Buffaloes (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) scored their fifth consecutive win over Southern California and the third at the Galen Center on the Trojans' home court.

The Buffs' 6-foot-7 senior from Colorado Springs had doubtless had a slow start to the 2020-2021 campaign, as heading into Thursday night's game in Los Angeles he'd been averaging just 7.9 points in 24.3 minutes per contest through seven games.

Since he was forced to miss Colorado's season-opening games within the Little Apple Classic at Thanksgiving due to a positive COVID test, Schwartz just had not been himself up to last night.

However, a new career-high in rebounds and his first collegiate double-double certainly seems like the kind of performance that would provide a big confidence boost for Schwartz.

His teammates in particular were pumped to see him get going against the Trojans.

"D’Shawn played huge minutes for us," Wright IV said after the win. "Obviously, he was in foul trouble in the first half, but he was still able to get the double-double...That’s who D’Shawn is and that’s what we’re trying to get him to continue to be. We know how good he can be."

"It’s all about his confidence and getting him looks. D’Shawn’s a really big piece to our team so it was great to see him play that way.”

Schwartz took Colorado's first shot of the game vs. USC and missed, but quickly grabbed an offensive rebound that led to a Jeriah Horne three and shortly thereafter snagged a board in the defensive zone.

On the Buffs' ensuing offensive possession, he assisted Maddox Daniels on a three-pointer that put CU up, 12-10.

Colorado's next basket would be a three-pointer, courtesy of Schwartz, who went 1-of-5 from beyond the arc on the night.

Tad Boyle frequently stresses the need for his players to make an impact in other ways on nights where their shots aren't falling and Schwartz, who was 3-of-9 from the floor, looked to do just that.