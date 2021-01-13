CUSportsNation - D'Shawn Schwartz provided a lesson to CU's underclassmen in Utah road win

In the Buffaloes' 65-58 victory over Utah Monday night, CU's first in Salt Lake City since early 2012, D'Shawn Schwartz turned in a performance that was something akin to a tale of two halves. For those that didn't watch the game and saw Schwartz's stat line of 15 points and 15 boards, at face value there appears not much to nitpick or criticize. But on that note, there is undoubtedly more than meets the eye.

D'Shawn Schwartz battles Utah's Mikael Jantunen Monday night in a 65-58 win. Schwartz scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds in the victory. (Chris Gardner / Getty Images)

Schwartz would probably be the first to admit that had he successfully finished on more than a few drives to the rim or layups early on, his point total by game's end Monday would have eclipsed 20. After failing to sink a layup on his and Colorado's first shot of the game early into things, Schwartz struggled from an offensive standpoint throughout the first half, going just 1-of-7 from the floor. Many of his missed shots were cut from the same cloth of his initial miss: routine layups or shots close to the rim that just wouldn't fall. By halftime, Colorado trailed Utah by 10 points and Schwartz's frustration with himself and in general was visible. However, the Buffs' 6-foot-7 senior forward was ready to turn up the heat by the time the second half began. He singlehandedly sparked what would turn out to be a critical 15-0 Buffs run over the first five minutes of play, scoring six straight points in the process. When all was said and done, after shooting just 14% in the first half, Schwartz was 5-of-8 (63%) in the remaining 20 minutes, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the second half. If Colorado's corps of young players were in need of an example on how to pick yourself up and not let a bad start to a game define an entire night's performance, Schwartz provided just that. "The young bucks got to see the whole nine yards," Schwartz said. "I was frustrated as all get out in the first half, missing layups and all that, but I just took a step back so to speak, recouped myself and came out in the second half really trying to give us a burst." "I think freshmen that see that, it's going to be good to be able to look at a veteran and learn from that."

Join the conversation and share your thoughts at Buff Nation, CUSportsNation's premium subscriber message board serving countless Colorado fanatics

6-0 run brought to you by D'Shawn 💨



Timeout Utah



37-33 Utah | 2H 18:04 pic.twitter.com/saaenefFc5 — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) January 12, 2021