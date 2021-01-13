CUSportsNation - D'Shawn Schwartz provided a lesson to CU's underclassmen in Utah road win

D'Shawn Schwartz provided a lesson to CU's underclassmen in Utah road win
In the Buffaloes' 65-58 victory over Utah Monday night, CU's first in Salt Lake City since early 2012, D'Shawn Schwartz turned in a performance that was something akin to a tale of two halves.
For those that didn't watch the game and saw Schwartz's stat line of 15 points and 15 boards, at face value there appears not much to nitpick or criticize.
But on that note, there is undoubtedly more than meets the eye.
Schwartz would probably be the first to admit that had he successfully finished on more than a few drives to the rim or layups early on, his point total by game's end Monday would have eclipsed 20.
After failing to sink a layup on his and Colorado's first shot of the game early into things, Schwartz struggled from an offensive standpoint throughout the first half, going just 1-of-7 from the floor.
Many of his missed shots were cut from the same cloth of his initial miss: routine layups or shots close to the rim that just wouldn't fall.
By halftime, Colorado trailed Utah by 10 points and Schwartz's frustration with himself and in general was visible.
However, the Buffs' 6-foot-7 senior forward was ready to turn up the heat by the time the second half began.
He singlehandedly sparked what would turn out to be a critical 15-0 Buffs run over the first five minutes of play, scoring six straight points in the process.
When all was said and done, after shooting just 14% in the first half, Schwartz was 5-of-8 (63%) in the remaining 20 minutes, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the second half.
If Colorado's corps of young players were in need of an example on how to pick yourself up and not let a bad start to a game define an entire night's performance, Schwartz provided just that.
"The young bucks got to see the whole nine yards," Schwartz said. "I was frustrated as all get out in the first half, missing layups and all that, but I just took a step back so to speak, recouped myself and came out in the second half really trying to give us a burst."
"I think freshmen that see that, it's going to be good to be able to look at a veteran and learn from that."
Join the conversation and share your thoughts at Buff Nation, CUSportsNation's premium subscriber message board serving countless Colorado fanatics
6-0 run brought to you by D'Shawn 💨— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) January 12, 2021
Timeout Utah
37-33 Utah | 2H 18:04 pic.twitter.com/saaenefFc5
Schwartz has scored in the double-digits in three of his last four games and has recorded double-doubles in two of his last four. Monday night saw him set a new career-high in rebounds.
Criticism of him with respect to continuing to miss easy shots remains valid, but there's no denying that Schwartz is currently enjoying his best stretch of play thus far this year.
Whether he can continue to rebound as robustly as he has of late will be determined on a game-by-game basis, but for Tad Boyle, Schwartz took a big step towards returning to the form he was in for most of the 2019-2020 season in how he responded after a rough first half.
"D'Shawn Schwartz — I'm really proud of him because he did not play very well in the first half. He missed some bunnies, his head was down and he was frustrated. But he really picked it up in the second half and to finish with 15 (points) and 15 (rebounds) shows a testament to his mental toughness."
While Schwartz was far from effective in shooting the ball early on, he made his mark on the glass, snagging a team-high nine rebounds in the opening 20 minutes, seven defensive and two in the offensive zone. He also had a pair of assists.
Schwartz grabbed six more rebounds in the second half putting him at his team-leading a career-best 15.
"Just crashing, being aggressive and being selfish on the boards, that's something that I'm getting better at and I'm going to try to implement for the rest of the season," Schwartz said.
With the Buffaloes currently sitting at 11th in the nation in the NET Rankings and 19th on KenPom.com, a continually multidimensional Schwartz will be just what the doctor ordered as he and CU's outgoing Class of 2017 aim to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in their college careers.
Colorado will get a chance to keep building its momentum and improve upon its current fifth place standing in the Pac-12 Thursday afternoon at home vs. California.
The Buffs and Bears tip-off from the CU Events Center at 12 p.m. on Jan. 14. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.