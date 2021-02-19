CUSportsNation - CU turns its attention to shaking off Oregon loss and prepping for OSU

Colorado's 60-56 loss to Oregon Thursday night read much like the Buffs' last trip to Matthew Knight Arena just over a calendar year ago.

On Feb. 13 of last year, the Buffs were up by nine at halftime but committed 18 turnovers and the Ducks rallied to win it, 68-60.

Tonight in Eugene, Colorado (16-7, 10-6 Pac-12) led by five at the halfway point but fell, 60-56, largely due to 17 turnovers committed.

With three games remaining before the Pac-12 Tournament, the Buffs find themselves on a two-game losing streak for the first time this year heading into Saturday, CU's final road game of the regular season, against Oregon State.

D'Shawn Schwartz's postgame remarks offer a glimpse into the thoughts of Colorado's leaders as the team prepares for three critical games, starting with the Beavers.

Schwartz, who turned in the Buffs's most effective performance, notching a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, made note of the position Colorado found itself in at the end of last year while highlighting the importance of leaving Corvallis this Saturday with a win.

"It's a must-win x3," he said. "At this point in the year, we remember hat happened last year and we've got to make sure that doesn't happen again. We can do that starting on Saturday if we come out with energy, effort, (if) we guard and play (a full) 40 minutes."

Schwartz of course refers to the catastrophic end-of-season collapse that saw CU drop its final five regular season games before getting smoked by Wazzu in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.