CU tops Wazzu, 83-78, in first game since Dec. 18

With COVID-19 once again disrupting sports across the country, particularly among the Pac-12 Conference's men's basketball programs, the Buffs had not taken the court since Dec. 18, while Cougs last played Dec. 22.

For Colorado and Washington State, Thursday's game in Boulder marked a return to action for both teams following extended time off.

To both teams' credit, throughout the night it appeared that neither the Buffaloes (10-3, 2-1 Pac-12) or Cougars had much rust to shake off.

After trailing WSU by one at halftime, the Buffs turned up the heat offensively in the final 20 minutes, posting an impressive 64% make rate (18-of-28) for the half.

That was in stark contrast to CU's shooting display in the opening half; the Buffs were just 11-of-28 (39%) during that period.

"We were more patient," Tad Boyle, who turned 59 Thursday, said after the win. "We talked about that at halftime, about the fact that in the first half, we're trying to score off of one pass, without the ball being moved from one side of the floor to the other."

"Against Washington State, against good defensive teams, you're not going to score on the first or second pass. You're not going to score if you don't get the ball from one side of the floor to the other."

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker, who was a non-factor in the first half, going 0-for-4 from the floor with zero points, made his presence known in the second half, scoring all of his 16 points in the final half.

Senior Evan Battey was Colorado's primary offensive spark throughout the night, as he finished with a team-high 20 points, with Keeshawn Barthelemy adding 17.

Overall, Colorado's 52% conversion rate was the team's second-best mark of the 2021-22 campaign, trailing only the 54% CU shot in a blowout of Maine back on Nov. 15 of last year.

A few minutes into the game, after back-to-back three-pointers by Battey and Tristan da Silva got the Buffs out to an early 8-2 lead, Washington State managed to battle back, taking an 18-12 lead by the under-12 media timeout.

The Cougars shot north of 50% from the floor for the majority of the first half, with big man Efe Abogidi doing damage early on, as evidenced by his 13 points in the opening half.

With 2:34 left before halftime, a fast break layup by Barthelemy trimmed CU's deficit to two, but less than a minute later, Washington State was back ahead by six after an Abogidi basket, with the Cougs threatening to take a healthy lead into the break.

However, CU managed to close out the half well; Nique Clifford, who turned in a solid performance off the bench, completed a three-point play and was followed by a pair of da Silva free throws.

At halftime, the Buffs trailed by just one, 38-37.