CUSportsNation - CU to return to the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tourney in November

This morning, Colorado was announced as one of eight teams that will partake in the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament held in St. Thomas.

The Buffaloes will be joined in competition this fall in the Virgin Islands from Nov. 19-22 by Bradley (Missouri Valley), Brown (Ivy League), Colorado State (Mountain West), Creighton (Big East), Duquesne (Atlantic 10), Northeastern (Colonial) and Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley).

The Paradise Jam has been far from lucky in recent years with respect to things going on as planned.

Colorado played in and won the tournament in 2017, which featured a memorable game-winning three-pointer by then-freshman McKinley Wright IV that elevated CU over Quinnipiac in the first round.

That fall however, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria ravaged the Virgin Islands, forcing the tournament to relocate to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

Then, this past fall, the COVID-19 pandemic forced another relocation from St. Thomas, this time back to the mainland U.S. once more in Washington, D.C.

"We're looking forward to welcoming a competitive group of men's teams to St. Thomas next fall," said Tournament Director Jennifer Ashby. "This was a difficult year, deciding to relocate the 2020 tournament, but ultimately it was the safe and responsible decision for everyone. We couldn't have done it without the support of the U.S.V.I. community and especially the Department of Tourism. Now, we're excited to return to the territory and bring Paradise Jam back to the U.S. Virgin Islands."

While many familiar faces — Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz and Jeriah Horne will most likely be gone by the time of this upcoming November, the Paradise Jam will be a nice early road trip for Tad Boyle's Class of 2021 to partake in.

That class, ranked No. 18 in the nation by Rivals, features four-stars Lawson Lovering (C) and Quincy Allen (F) plus three-star guards Javon Ruffin and Julian Hammond.

While the exact bracket will be announced next year, each of the eight teams participating is guaranteed three games. Either ESPN+ or ESPN3 will handle television broadcast duties.