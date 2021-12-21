CU taps Kyle DeVan, former Michigan analyst and 5-year NFL vet, as OL coach

On Tuesday evening, the Buffaloes announced another addition to their coaching staff, as Michigan analyst Kyle DeVan , a five-year NFL veteran and recent analyst at Michigan, was named new offensive line coach.

DeVan, 36, takes over for William Vlachos, who had oversaw CU's o-line on an interim basis since the middle of the 2021 campaign, after Karl Dorrell fired Mitch Rodrigue.

“Kyle came highly recommended to me by several people,” Dorrell said in a statament. “He is a rising up-and-comer in the coaching ranks, has a great personality and a lot of energy, and is someone his players enjoy playing for. He knows the Pac-12 from being a player and coach, and also has five years of NFL experience he brings to the position. He will be a great addition to our staff.”

Prior to joining Michigan's staff, DeVan coached Arizona's offensive line from 2019-20 and held the same position at Ball State for three seasons (2016-18).

His coaching career began in 2015, when he served as an assistant offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints.

DeVan played college football at Oregon State, going undrafted in 2008. From 2008-12, he enjoyed a five-year NFL career with the Redskins, Jets, Colts, Eagles and Titans.

“I am really excited to be joining the Colorado football family, and I want to especially thank Karl Dorrell, Rick George and Phil DiStefano,” DeVan said. ‘It will be special for my family and I to join the Pac-12 conference once again, where I have so many memories as a player and coach. I do want to thank (Michigan head coach) Jim Harbaugh and (athletic director) Warde Manuel for the opportunity they gave me and for my time here at Michigan.”

In a statement released by Colorado at the time of the hire, DeVan outlined his immediate goals when it comes to coaching CU's o-line:

“I want a (offensive line) room full of players who play smart, fast and physical," he said. "And above all, we will be a tough unit. It all starts in the trenches.”