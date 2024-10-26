CU Sports Report Roundtable: Staff picks and perspective for CU-Cincinnati

Colorado could claim bowl eligibility this week, but a sixth win on the season isn’t going to come easy against the 5-2 Cincinnati Bearcats.

Both Colorado and Cincinnati have turned their programs around this year as the Bearcats went 3-9 last season and the Buffs finished 4-8. Similarly to CU, Cincinnati hired a new offensive and defensive coordinator to change the trajectory and efficiency on both sides of the ball and the results have shown through in a productive season with just two close losses to Pitt and Texas Tech.

With kickoff at 8:15 p.m. MT, late-night antics may come in to play as the Buffs and the Bearcats battle in a pivotal matchup for both sides.

“They're playing really good football,” coach Deion Sanders said. “If you match up statistically, we're kind of right there with one another. Our defense may have the edges a little bit, but offensively, they have a lot more balance with running and passing the football.

“I like what they're doing. They're not flashy and it's not a sexy thing, but they get the job done, and I love the way they attack. I love the way they get to the ball. I love what they're accomplishing this season. It's a tremendous task. We cannot make mistakes and we cannot start off slow. We got to go get them.”

As we do each week, our CU Sports Report staff discusses and debates the key storylines and makes score predictions.