CU schedules future home-and-homes with SMU, Oklahoma State and North Texas

On Thursday, Colorado announced seven future football games, beginning with a matchup against Wyoming in 2025.

The Cowboys will journey to Boulder for a Sept. 20, 2025 showdown at Folsom Field. Previously, CU was set to play Missouri on that date, but the Tigers and Buffs agreed to move that game to 2031 so that Mizzou could schedule its rivalry with Kansas for 2025 instead.

Following the announcement of the Wyoming game, Colorado also released details on three separate home-and-home matchups scheduled with Southern Methodist, Oklahoma State and North Texas.

The Buffaloes and Mustangs will meet Aug. 31, 2030, in Boulder, with Colorado returning to Dallas Sept. 6, 2031. The game in Boulder will mark the first time the two programs have met on the football field.

On Sept. 4, 2032, the Buffaloes will play host to North Texas, returning the game in Denton the next year on Sept. 3, 2033.

The only time the Buffs and Mean Green have played each other in football was a 52-21 CU victory in Boulder.

Finally, Oklahoma State, a former Big Eight and Big 12 foe of the Buffs', will host Colorado in Stillwater Sept. 13, 2036, with the Cowboys returning to Boulder on Sept. 13, 2037, to complete the home-and-home.

The Buffaloes hold a 26-20-1 all-time advantage against OSU, with the most recent meeting between the two teams, the 2016 Valero Alamo, resulting in a 38-8 Cowboys victory.

Below is a complete look at the parts of Colorado's future football schedules that have been penciled in through the 2038 season.