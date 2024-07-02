Colorado's season opener is still close to two months away, but the Big 12 announced his preseason media poll and all-conference teams Tuesday ahead of next week's media days in Las Vegas.

The Buffs are making a return to the conference after spending the last 13 years as part of the Pac-12. Deion Sanders' team is coming off a 4-8 season but has since regrouped and reshuffled the roster hoping to get on the right side of .500 behind several key returners and a wave of newcomers.

Among the top players once again this season will be two-way star Travis Hunter, who was named as the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. The junior from Georgia is as decorated a player as you will find at the collegiate ranks.

He was a consensus all-American last season after collecting 30 tackles (22 solo) to go with five pass breakups plus a team-high tying three interceptions. It was his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball, while missing multiple games with injury, that cemented his status as one of the top players in college.

Hunter was second on the team with 721 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 57 catches in 2023.

In addition to being named the conference's defensive player of the year, Hunter also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 preseason team alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders and transfer newcomer at defensive tackle BJ Green II.

Only one player was selected at the quarterback position, so it is significant that the nod went to Sanders with other teams also having productive returners at the position. The senior battled through injury last season with the Buffs but remained impressive throughout the year and finished 2023 with 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions and over 3,200 yards through the air.

Green is making the move over from Arizona State where he shined and led the team with 11.5 sacks last season and tied a team high with six sacks to go along with 39 tackles.