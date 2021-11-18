CU's seniors prepare for bittersweet final game at Folsom Field

The 2021 Colorado Buffaloes rank tied fourth-fewest in the nation with a grand total of eight seniors and graduate transfers on roster.

While new grad transfer linebackers Robert Barnes and Jack Lamb both have eligibility remaining, Barnes with one more year and Lamb with two, many of CU's other seniors are preparing for their final games at Folsom Field this Saturday when the Buffs take on Washington.

Out of all of Colorado's senior players, whether or not middle linebacker Nate Landman will be able to suit up is the top storyline.

Landman has missed three straight games due to injury, as he last played on Oct. 23 at California.

Karl Dorrell has indicated over the last few weeks that Landman has been both "chomping" to get back on the field and "negotiating" with CU's trainers and staff to suit up.

Whether that happens Saturday remains to be seen, but when asked about Landman playing against the Huskies earlier this week, Dorrell replied, "there’s a possibility."

Aside from Landman, Saturday will mark the final appearance at Folsom Field in a CU uniform for senior left guard Kary Kutsch and defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson.

Both players came to Colorado from the California JUCO ranks, with Kutsch playing at Butte College and Johnson beginning his playing career at Modesto Junior College.

Kutsch became a full-time starter for CU at left guard in 2019, starting all 12 games there while in last year's COVID-condensed campaign, he started an additional four games for the Buffs while switching between guard and center.

By the time the Buffs wrap up their last two games of the season against Washington and at Utah, Kutsch will likely have started a total of 28 games for Colorado in his career.

“It’s kind of bittersweet," Kutsch sad. "It’s cool to be moving onto something else just with my own life but it’s tough that football’s over here (at Colorado)...I’m forever grateful for all of that. I’m just happy I got the opportunity to even work hard enough to be here.”