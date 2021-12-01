CU's second half comeback falls short at No. 5 UCLA in 73-61 loss

For Colorado, heading out on the road to face the No. 5 UCLA Bruins, a team stacked with returning upperclassmen and looking in similar form to its Final Four appearance last spring, represented a chance to go toe-to-toe with an elite opponent.

As far as optics go, losing on the road, 73-61, to a top five team, is far from the worst result that could have happened for CU.

However, as the Buffaloes prepare to return to Boulder, players may very well feel like they let a chance to leave Westwood with a highly impressive win slip away.

After all, despite trailing by 16 heading into halftime, the Buffs scored the first six points of the second half, eventually capitalizing on a UCLA offensive cold spell to embark on a 13-1 run that brought them to within six points of the Bruins.

With 10:01 to play, Colorado trailed, 48-42. Twenty-six seconds later, following a pair of free throws by Jabari Walker, the Buffs were within four points, trailing, 48-44, as things got interesting at the Pauley Pavilion in Westwood.

However, a quick ensuing 6-0 UCLA run neutralized the Buffs’ comeback efforts, as from the 6:27 mark of the final half, Colorado’s deficit was at least 10 points.

On an individual level, Walker can rest easy knowing he did just about all in his own power to help out the Buffs, as he contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds, good for his fourth consecutive double-double and his fifth overall on the year through eight games.

Nique Clifford provided some pop off the bench, scoring nine points to go along with five rebounds, while Eli Parquet contributed seven of his 11 points in the second half.

During the Buffs’ major comeback effort down the stretch of the second half, it wound up being the lineup of Tristan da Silva, Luke O’Brien, Nique Clifford, K.J. Simpson and Lawson Lovering that managed to simultaneously keep UCLA at bay offensively as well as hit some consequential baskets to make the game a closer affair.

A three-pointer via Clifford with 11:29 to play got CU to within seven of the Bruins, although they still faced a 48-41 deficit.