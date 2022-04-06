CU's running backs are meeting Darian Hagan's standards this spring

Colorado doesn't have the most robust depth at tailback this spring, but position coach Darian Hagan has been pleased with what he's seen from his group nonetheless.

"I think my group has done a really good job," Hagan said. "They're playing with a lot of passion...We've just got to going over the little details and we'll be fine. I like the group — I love coming to work and coaching them."

This spring, Hagan has been working with three scholarship players: senior Alex Fontenot, junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks.

While he's working with a smaller group, one perk has been that there are more reps to go around, which has tricked down to walk-ons Charlie Offerdahl and Noah Wagner.

As the veteran of the tailbacks room, Fontenot has certainly been around the block during his time at CU.

Fontenot worked his way up the depth chart in 2017 and 2018, when Philip Lindsay and then Travon McMillian saw most of the handoffs coming out of the backfield.

In 2019, he got his turn, leading the Buffaloes with 874 yards and establishing himself as the team's go-to back.

Injuries sidelined Fontenot for the entirety of the COVID-condensed 2020 season, during which the now-departed Jarek Broussard burst onto the scene, winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors for the season.

While Fontenot played second fiddle to Broussard in 2021, he rushed for a team-high five touchdowns and racked up 326 yards on the ground.

Now, Fontenot is looking to re-assert himself heading into his final season at Colorado.

"He's a guy that when he outs the helmet on, the tiger comes out," Hagan said. "He's a baller. You know you don't have to say a lot — he retains information and on the days that we're in pads, I don't have to worry about him. He's going to go to work and he's awesome to coach."

Ahead of the 2020 season, Smith suffered an ACL injury over the summer that kept him from playing, but last year, he rebounded nicely, rushing for 208 yards as the No. 3 tailback behind Broussard and Fontenot.

While Hagan has been pleased with what Smith can do with the ball in his hands, key for the 6-foot-0, 190-pound junior will be shoring up his abilities when the Buffs throw the ball.

"He's an excellent runner, he has great eyes, great balance (but) the thing he needs to work on is being fundamentally sound in pass protection," Hagan said. "He understands his assignments and all those things, but he needs to get more stout and better with his hands, posture and things like that. He's working on (that) every day."