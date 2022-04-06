CU's running backs are meeting Darian Hagan's standards this spring
Colorado doesn't have the most robust depth at tailback this spring, but position coach Darian Hagan has been pleased with what he's seen from his group nonetheless.
"I think my group has done a really good job," Hagan said. "They're playing with a lot of passion...We've just got to going over the little details and we'll be fine. I like the group — I love coming to work and coaching them."
This spring, Hagan has been working with three scholarship players: senior Alex Fontenot, junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks.
While he's working with a smaller group, one perk has been that there are more reps to go around, which has tricked down to walk-ons Charlie Offerdahl and Noah Wagner.
As the veteran of the tailbacks room, Fontenot has certainly been around the block during his time at CU.
Fontenot worked his way up the depth chart in 2017 and 2018, when Philip Lindsay and then Travon McMillian saw most of the handoffs coming out of the backfield.
In 2019, he got his turn, leading the Buffaloes with 874 yards and establishing himself as the team's go-to back.
Injuries sidelined Fontenot for the entirety of the COVID-condensed 2020 season, during which the now-departed Jarek Broussard burst onto the scene, winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors for the season.
While Fontenot played second fiddle to Broussard in 2021, he rushed for a team-high five touchdowns and racked up 326 yards on the ground.
Now, Fontenot is looking to re-assert himself heading into his final season at Colorado.
"He's a guy that when he outs the helmet on, the tiger comes out," Hagan said. "He's a baller. You know you don't have to say a lot — he retains information and on the days that we're in pads, I don't have to worry about him. He's going to go to work and he's awesome to coach."
Ahead of the 2020 season, Smith suffered an ACL injury over the summer that kept him from playing, but last year, he rebounded nicely, rushing for 208 yards as the No. 3 tailback behind Broussard and Fontenot.
While Hagan has been pleased with what Smith can do with the ball in his hands, key for the 6-foot-0, 190-pound junior will be shoring up his abilities when the Buffs throw the ball.
"He's an excellent runner, he has great eyes, great balance (but) the thing he needs to work on is being fundamentally sound in pass protection," Hagan said. "He understands his assignments and all those things, but he needs to get more stout and better with his hands, posture and things like that. He's working on (that) every day."
As for Stacks, the former Cherry Creek standout has assumed something of a Jack-of-all-trades role at CU since joining the team ahead of the 2020 campaign.
At 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds, Stacks has played on special teams, at fullback, in goal line packages and ever so occasionally, as a traditional tailback (he took one handoff in six games played last season).
Stacks seems to be embracing the versatile role he has carved out for himself with the Buffs.
"You're going to see him — he has a role," Hagan said. "The thing about Jayle is he was stuck behind a bunch of guys (last year) and by those guys leaving, (it) opens up the door for him.
"He's bought into being an 'F,' which is our fullback, and being a tailback. He has a role and I told him, 'If you buy into your role, you'll be rewarded.' He's doing that right now."
This summer, the Buffaloes will be reinforced by Ramon Jefferson, who joins the team as a graduate transfer following a standout FCS career at Sam Houston, as well as Victor Venn, a 2022 signee from Buford, Ga.
Venn joins Colorado as a multi-sport high school state champion in both football and track.
With the amount of football under Jefferson's belt, Hagan expects him to hit the ground running upon joining the team in June.
"He's a guy that has unbelievable balance and burst," Hagan said. "...He's a guy that loves contact, he loves to drive his speed and break contact."