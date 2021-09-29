CU's offensive players eager to emerge from current slump
Having scored just 20 points over the last three games, Colorado's offensive players know that collectively, as a unit, they have not been performing in a manner that gives the team a chance to win games.
On Saturday, Southern Cal comes to town for a noon kickoff at Folsom Field. Players and coaches alike are hoping for an increased offensive output against the Trojans.
As fans will surely recall, CU's offensive woes largely started in the second half against Texas A&M, in an eventual 10-7 loss.
The Buffs led the fifth-ranked Aggies for the majority of the game before allowing a late fourth quarter touchdown that ultimately propelled Texas A&M to a slim victory.
Up 7-3 as the second half got underway, the Buffs punted on five straight possessions, with a turnover on downs as the one-minute mark in the fourth quarter approached serving as CU's final possession.
All in all, Colorado's six second half drives gained 42 yards on 21 plays.
Not even a fourth quarter godsend in the form of recovering a Texas A&M fumble in the endzone, neutralizing what looked sure to be an Aggies scoring drive, sparked CU's offense into scoring some insurance points.
That said, the lackluster second half was against the No. 5 team in the nation, perhaps providing for a bit of allowance in spite of a dormant offensive performance.
But any illusions that Colorado had simply struggled against one of the top teams in the nation was quickly reevaluated to be something far more significant by the Buffs' 30-0 loss at home to Minnesota the following week.
In CU's first home shutout since 2012, the offense gained a measly 63 yards in total, good for one of the literal worst performances in program history.
After a 35-13 loss to Arizona State last Saturday put the Buffs at 1-3 on the year, a game in which freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis passed for just 67 yards, few fans of the program took it as a sign the offense was getting back on track.
“We’re going to have some growing pains right now with a young quarterback who’s had four starts going into his fifth start," offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini said. "We want to see progress and taking the next step because we’re growing the program and building an offense. We will get there.”
Judging by the cold hard statistics, CU's offensive performance against ASU displayed some improvement from recent weeks.
Acknowledging that doesn't have to come at the price of failing to recognize that offensively speaking, the Buffs have a ways to go before they're frightening opposing defenses.
Against Arizona State, first downs (18), passing first downs (4) time of possession (28:55) and rushing yards (183) all the highest they've been since CU's season-opening win over Northern Colorado.
Still, a 22-point loss is nothing to celebrate but that being said, finding a way to build off of the successes, however modest they were, will be key for Colorado's offense moving forward.
“It’s still a frustrating result but on the contrary, you do still have to try to find the positives because there are still good things that happened," junior tight end Brady Russell said. "You have to remember those good things and use them in the future. But it’s still annoying when you can only put 13 (points) on the board.”
For upperclassmen like Russell, monitoring his fellow offensive players' morale has been an important task over the last few weeks.
Embarking on a few respectable drives against the Sun Devils helped to remind the offense that it has the capability to score points.
Now, it becomes a matter of doing so consistently.
“In fall camp, we saw so much of what we’re capable of," Russell said. "We know we’re a good team and it’s really frustrating that we haven't put it on the field and shown everybody what we’re capable of...We know what we can do — we’re not going to get down.”
With the Trojans coming to town, and a game in the immediate rearview mirror that featured at least some small steps forward from an efficiency standpoint, the Buffs are hopeful that Saturday they can score more points and get back to their roots.
“The Arizona State game, with how the offense played, we saw that there was progress," freshman wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig said. "We have been struggling and people can see that, but we did take steps forward in terms of getting some drives together and going out and putting some points on the board."
"Everything’s falling into place — sooner or later we’re going to hit it out of the park."