CU's offensive players eager to emerge from current slump

On Saturday, Southern Cal comes to town for a noon kickoff at Folsom Field. Players and coaches alike are hoping for an increased offensive output against the Trojans.

Having scored just 20 points over the last three games, Colorado's offensive players know that collectively, as a unit, they have not been performing in a manner that gives the team a chance to win games.

As fans will surely recall, CU's offensive woes largely started in the second half against Texas A&M, in an eventual 10-7 loss.

The Buffs led the fifth-ranked Aggies for the majority of the game before allowing a late fourth quarter touchdown that ultimately propelled Texas A&M to a slim victory.

Up 7-3 as the second half got underway, the Buffs punted on five straight possessions, with a turnover on downs as the one-minute mark in the fourth quarter approached serving as CU's final possession.

All in all, Colorado's six second half drives gained 42 yards on 21 plays.

Not even a fourth quarter godsend in the form of recovering a Texas A&M fumble in the endzone, neutralizing what looked sure to be an Aggies scoring drive, sparked CU's offense into scoring some insurance points.

That said, the lackluster second half was against the No. 5 team in the nation, perhaps providing for a bit of allowance in spite of a dormant offensive performance.

But any illusions that Colorado had simply struggled against one of the top teams in the nation was quickly reevaluated to be something far more significant by the Buffs' 30-0 loss at home to Minnesota the following week.

In CU's first home shutout since 2012, the offense gained a measly 63 yards in total, good for one of the literal worst performances in program history.

After a 35-13 loss to Arizona State last Saturday put the Buffs at 1-3 on the year, a game in which freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis passed for just 67 yards, few fans of the program took it as a sign the offense was getting back on track.

“We’re going to have some growing pains right now with a young quarterback who’s had four starts going into his fifth start," offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini said. "We want to see progress and taking the next step because we’re growing the program and building an offense. We will get there.”