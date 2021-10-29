CU's o-line, under new leadership, to face tough first test at No. 7 Oregon

It should go without saying that interim offensive line coach William Vlachos and his lieutenant, graduate assistant Donovan Williams, face a tall task in re-tooling a CU offensive line that has performed poorly on the whole to date in 2021. Unfortunately for them, and by association the players they oversee, their collective first test will come against the No. 7-ranked Oregon Ducks, as the Buffaloes (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) travel to Eugene this Saturday.

Colorado prepares for an offensive snap a few weekends ago vs. Arizona (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

If facing a top 10 team on the road wasn't enough of a difficult task for the Buffaloes, consider that CU enters this matchup having just given up a season-high six sacks to Cal Berkeley, a team that had, before facing Colorado, managed just 10 sacks through six games. That unfortunate reality for the Buffs is compounded by Oregon's recent 34-31 win over UCLA, a game in which the Ducks defense racked up a season-best 11 tackles for loss, which included four sacks, a figure that was tied for Oregon's season-high. For Vlachos and Williams, having a week over oversight within the offensive line room, ahead of playing arguably the Buffs' most talented opponent this year, doesn't seem conducive to a magical turnaround of a struggling position group and, by association, CU's offense in general. That said, from Karl Dorrell's perspective, his new offensive line coaches have brought with them a breath of fresh air. “There is renewed energy right now just because it’s a different (coaching) voice. I do think William and Donovan are closer in age — I think they’re probably relating a little bit better with (players) better in terms of teaching their technique and skill and being able to demonstrate it themselves because they’re fairly youthful," Dorrell said. "...We’ve had a good week of practice with those guys...They all expressed to me that they’re learning more in the last couple days than they have in quite some time. I’m encouraged with what they’re saying and the work that they’re doing.”

Brendon Lewis snaps the ball at the goal line against Texas A&M in week two (Nigel Asmtock / Rivals)