CU's o-line looks to take more steps in the right direction against OSU

Heading into last Saturday's matchup against then-No. 7 Oregon in Eugene, Colorado had come off a downright woeful offensive performance the week prior at Cal Berkeley.

The Buffaloes mustered a measly 103 yards of total offense in the 26-3 loss to the Bears, who entered the game at 1-5 (0-4 Pac-12) on the year, good for dead last place in the Pac-12 North Division.

The game marked a new low seen by Colorado's offensive line, which allowed a season-high six sacks of freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis, while, looking at the run game, Jarek Broussard, Alex Fontenot and Co. averaged just 1.3 yards per carry.

The play of the offensive line was bad enough to warrant Karl Dorrell relieving position coach Mitch Rodrigue of his duties, news of which was announced by CU officially on Monday of last week.

Taking over for Rodrigue in an interim capacity has been William Vlachos, who joined Colorado's staff originally in 2019.

Right off the bat, Vlachos has been enjoying the opportunity given to him by Dorrell.

“It’s been fun, having to kind of adjust on the fly," he said. "It’s been great — gotta keep getting them better, get some wins here and close this thing out.”

Vlachos, 33, a former first-team All-SEC center at Alabama who got his coaching start with the Crimson Tide before joining the Buffalo Bills, was serving as a quality control coach for the Buffaloes when Dorrell tapped him to oversee the o-line in Rodrigue's place.

Given the performance up front against the less-than-elite Cal Bears, naturally, fans seemed to expect little from the Vlachos-led offensive line going on the road to play the No. 7 Oregon Ducks.

Adding to that doubt was the fact that the Ducks were coming off a win over UCLA in which they racked up 11 tackles for loss and four sacks against the Bruins.