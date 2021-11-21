CU's linebacking corps impressive in win over UW

Saturday's 20-17 win over Washington featured an interesting defensive performance by the Buffaloes, who let up a number of big plays to UW in addition to allowing the Huskies to go 14-of-21 on third down. But Colorado generated four critical turnovers in the game, contributing significantly to the winning effort. Two of those turnovers, one interception and one fumble recovery, were by grad transfer Robert Barnes, and he was far from the only CU linebacker to have an impactful performance.

Quinn Perry recorded nine tackles, including one for loss, against the Huskies Saturday. He tied Robert Barnes for the team lead in total tackles. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Quinn Perry has continued to step up at inside linebacker in the absence of Nate Landman, the latter of whom has been unable to play due to injury now for four straight games. With nine tackles against the Huskies, including one for loss, Perry now has 73 on the year, eclipsing Landman (71) for the team lead. "He's doing a great job defensively," Landman said of Perry. He gets other guys going. He, along with Carson Wells and Rob Barnes and those guys who made plays (against UW) gives him confidence. And then, in return, he gives them confidence. I think he's done a great job these last couple of weeks." Landman hit the nail on the head as far as mentioning Barnes' and Wells' performances Saturday. The former, having transferred to CU from Oklahoma earlier this year, was used sparingly over the first six weeks of the season, failing to eclipse 30 snaps played on defense until the Buffs' Oct. 23 game at California. But since then, and in part due to Landman's extended absence, Barnes has found a larger role within the Buffaloes' defense, as he played a season-high 50 snaps last weekend at UCLA. Saturday, Barnes tied Perry for the team lead in tackles with nine and also contributed two key turnovers for CU in the third quarter. He managed to pick off UW's Dylan Morris on a pass that was deflected by safety Mark Perry and at the end of the third quarter, recovered a fumble on Washington's 7-yard line that set up a Cole Becker field goal early in the fourth.

Carson Wells had two sacks and three tackles for loss against the Huskies (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)