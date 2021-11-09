CU's improved pass game is opening up its ground attack

For the first two months of the 2021 college football season, there were few coaching positions across the country that were easier than the defensive coordinator preparing to face Colorado in a given week.

That's far from an exaggeration. In passing yards per game, yards per game and total offense, the Buffaloes were quite literally in the basement in those regards amongst all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

Through their first nine games, the Buffs have failed to score more than two touchdowns in five of them.

A 30-0 shutout suffered against Minnesota in week three as well as a somewhat recent 26-3 loss at California serve as particularly pitiful examples of the offensive ineptitude that has plagued Colorado for most of this season.

Second-year freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis has four games as a starter under his belt in which he failed to pass for 100 yards.

The Buffs' lack of a potent passing game had significant implications for the offense in general, especially the ability of CU's tailbacks to get anything going.

For much of this season, Colorado has been one-dimensional offensively, handing opposing coordinators and defenses with an easy assignment to prepare for.

Knowing Lewis was struggling led to defenses that played CU to focus on stopping the run, many of which did to good effect.

The Buffs managed just 35 yards on the ground against Cal, 80 against Southern Cal and an astoundingly bad -19 against Minnesota.

However, with all that being said, Colorado has looked far from inept offensively over its last two games.