CU's exciting comeback effort comes up short in 71-65 loss to No. 9 UCLA

At halftime of Colorado’s Saturday night game against No. 9 UCLA, the Buffs trailed the Bruins by 15 and looked firmly on pace to lose soundly.

Freshman guard K.J. Simpson contributed 10 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in Saturday's loss to No. 9 UCLA (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

But down the stretch of the second half, little by little, the Buffaloes clawed their way back into things, and a Jabari Walker dunk with 1:54 to play trimmed UCLA’s lead to one, 62-61. Unfortunately for CU (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12), the Bruins always seemed to have a clutch shot in store to answer any attempts by the Buffs to steal the lead back. “We’ve got to give credit to them,” K.J. Simpson said after the loss. “That’s a tough team. They’re ranked for a reason. They’re going to make tough shots. Even though it may seem like we had it going and got stops, they’re a tough team. They’re going to make tough buckets and they’ve got tough players. That’s just a credit to them.” Tyger Campbell silenced the season-best CU Events Center crowd of 8,774 with a three-pointer immediately following Walker’s late-game dunk, and a missed layup by Simpson with 26 seconds to play forced the Buffaloes to foul away on the Bruins. In dire need of some slip-ups at the charity stripe by UCLA, the Bruins disappointed Colorado in that regard, sinking all six of their free throw attempts in the final 16 seconds of play en route to a 71-65 victory. In CU’s last game, a 61-58 loss to No. 16 USC Thursday, the team committed a costly 16 turnovers, contributing considerably to the loss. Saturday proved to be of a similarly frustrating nature with respect to turnovers: CU committed 21 in total, 14 of which came in the first half, with UCLA turning them into 20 points. “We shot ourselves in the foot for the second game in a row with our turnovers,” Tad Boyle said. “I didn’t think it’d get worse than 16 and here we are tonight at 21. But I’ve got to tip my cap to our guys — they battled back in that second half. This team’s got fight, it’s got resilience (and) its got heart.”

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker led CU with 19 points (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Walker led the Buffs with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, while Evan Battey went 5-of-6 from the floor with 15 points. Johnny Juzang did the most damage for UCLA; he shot 9-of-18 on the night and led all game participants with 23 points. Thanks to fruitless early possessions exacerbated by multiple turnovers, Colorado found itself in a 12-2 hole leading into the first media timeout of the opening half. The Buffs rebounded, however, and a Walker dunk with 12:22 before halftime made the score 17-14, still in favor of the Bruins. With 8:06 left in the first half, Keeshawn Barthelemy drained a three-pointer, getting CU within one point, with UCLA clinging to a 21-20 lead. From there, Colorado suffered a crippling drought of 7:27 between field goals; it was another three-pointer by Barthelemy with just 39 seconds left in the half that came as the Buffs’ next made shot from the floor. In the meantime, the Bruins closed out the half in dominating fashion, going on a 20-5 run before the buzzer sounded. By halftime, UCLA held a 43-28 lead. The Bruins went up by as much as 17 early into the second half and by around the midway point, were still boasting a lead of double digits. Shortly thereafter, Tristan da Silva, whose six turnovers on the night led the Buffs, hit back-to-back second chance baskets, getting CU within six points of the Bruins. He finished the game with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.