CU's defense prepares to face an explosive Texas A&M offensive unit

Colorado faces a tall task tomorrow in No. 5 Texas A&M, arguably the most daunting opponent on the team's 2021 schedule. Both the Buffs and Aggies come off of imperfect week one victories: Texas A&M having defeated Kent State, 41-10, in a game that saw the Aggies led by just seven at halftime, while CU dispatched Northern Colorado, 35-7, despite a borderline nonexistent passing game.

Heading into Saturday afternoon's game, to be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, the Aggies are a 17-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. It will be the second of three marquee matchups for the Pac-12 Conference on the day, as No. 3 Ohio State hosts Oregon at 10 a.m. while Washington heads to Ann Arbor for a 6 p.m. showdown with Michigan. For the Buffaloes themselves and the Pac-12 in general, there's no denying that Saturday contains some high stakes. "It's definitely a big day for the conference, but all we can do is focus on our game. We've got Texas A&M in front of us and we've got to focus on playing them one play at a time," junior outside linebacker Carson Wells said. A their own coin toss and kickoff approaches, None of Colorado's players will be hyper focused on paying attention to what Oregon is doing during Saturday's pregame warmups in Denver. That said, while simultaneously wanting to look at the Aggies as simply the next opponent on the schedule, the opportunity to deal a loss to one of the nation's top programs is hard not to notice. “You do want to go in the game and treat it just like week two, coming off a good win last week and treating this like just another game," senior linebacker Nate Landman said. "There’s that added big-game feeling playing in the Broncos stadium and bringing a top 10 team in. But I think the biggest thing for us is to treat it like a game that’ll put us on the map and this program where it used to be.”

Aggies junior wide receiver Ainias Smith had eight catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns last weekend vs. Kent State (Maria Lysaker / USA Today Sports)