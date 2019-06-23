CU's Darrin Chiaverini making inroads with three-star WR Connor O'Toole
As the weekend approached late in the business week, Colorado and WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini played host to Albuquerque, NM. native and three-star wideout Connor O'Toole for a brief visit.
O'Toole appeared on Colorado's radar awhile ago, as he was offered by Chiaverini and the Buffs back in early May. Since then, O'Toole has won an individual state track & field championship (he won one in football with La Cueva High School last fall, too) and has continued to rack up offers.
Now, he's up to 14 in total; Utah and Wazzu have offered him as have Purdue, Baylor and Louisiana State.
I am humbled to receive an offer from the University of Colorado Boulder! Thank you to @CoachChev6 for this opportunity! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/cbki0vTSTD— Connor O'Toole (@connor_otoole_) May 9, 2019
When CUSportsNation spoke with him last, he said that Baylor was coming after him hard, but by all indications, his trip to Boulder went well, especially his time hanging out with Chiaverini.
"It was great," he said. "I love Colorado. [CU] is a school that I am very interested in. I like where the program is going."
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, O'Toole seems like a guy who could wear multiple hats in Colorado's offense — big enough to block and quick enough (he runs a 10.70 100-yard meter dash) to give enemy secondary's a headache.
That said, if he goes with CU, it appears he's going to be utilized strictly as a wideout.
"[Chiaverini] likes my game overall," he said. "[Colorado] sees me as a straight wide receiver."
Thank you to @CoachChev6 @Coach_mtucker and the staff for an amazing visit at CU! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/pWG7THkVMW— Connor O'Toole (@connor_otoole_) June 21, 2019
For O'Toole, Chiaverini has done a good job of flexing his personal credentials as a developer of wide receivers while also selling the potential of the football program at CU.
"He's told me that big things are happening at CU," O'Toole said. "I know the things [Chiaverini] has to offer as a coach — he's played the position and knows what it takes. I need to work on my overall route-running and I know that coach Chev can take that to the next level."