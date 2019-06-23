As the weekend approached late in the business week, Colorado and WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini played host to Albuquerque, NM. native and three-star wideout Connor O'Toole for a brief visit. O'Toole appeared on Colorado's radar awhile ago, as he was offered by Chiaverini and the Buffs back in early May. Since then, O'Toole has won an individual state track & field championship (he won one in football with La Cueva High School last fall, too) and has continued to rack up offers. Now, he's up to 14 in total; Utah and Wazzu have offered him as have Purdue, Baylor and Louisiana State.

I am humbled to receive an offer from the University of Colorado Boulder! Thank you to @CoachChev6 for this opportunity! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/cbki0vTSTD — Connor O'Toole (@connor_otoole_) May 9, 2019

When CUSportsNation spoke with him last, he said that Baylor was coming after him hard, but by all indications, his trip to Boulder went well, especially his time hanging out with Chiaverini. "It was great," he said. "I love Colorado. [CU] is a school that I am very interested in. I like where the program is going." At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, O'Toole seems like a guy who could wear multiple hats in Colorado's offense — big enough to block and quick enough (he runs a 10.70 100-yard meter dash) to give enemy secondary's a headache. That said, if he goes with CU, it appears he's going to be utilized strictly as a wideout. "[Chiaverini] likes my game overall," he said. "[Colorado] sees me as a straight wide receiver."