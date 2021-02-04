CU's Class of '22 gets rolling with a pledge from hybrid S/OLB Dylan Dixson
On the same day of bringing in some quick reinforcements at inside linebacker via graduate transfer Jack Lamb from Notre Dame, the Buffaloes also received their first Class of 2022 commitment in Te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news