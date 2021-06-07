CU's Class of 2022 grows to six with the addition of TE Zach Courtney

It was a busy weekend of recruiting for the Buffaloes, who welcomed in a solid handful of prospects for on-campus visits for the first time in over a year. Post, Texas tight end Zach Courtney was one of the recruits in Boulder over the weekend and shortly after wrapping up his visit, he gave a verbal pledge to CU Monday afternoon, Colorado's first commitment of the summer.

Courtney, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound prospect, was also being courted by Brigham Young, Texas State, Fresno State and a handful of other suitors. His pledge represents the first that Bryan Cook has secured since Karl Dorrell promoted him to tight ends coach a few months ago. Cook offered Courtney back in early March and the Buffs were only his second Division I offer. In pulling the trigger so soon after finishing up his visit, Courtney indicated that a big part of his decision had to do with the culture Cook and Dorrell advertised to him, in particular about the Buffs being a tight-knit program. “The scenery is amazing," he said. "The coaches are just super nice and it really sounds like they want to build a family instead of a bunch of meatheads.” Courtney travelled to Boulder with his parents, who were impressed with what Dorrell had to say. “He was super great," Courtney said of Dorrell. "He made my parents super happy in that if I went there, they wouldn’t be scared for me. He made it seem like I’d be safe (in Boulder) and that we’d be a family.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBsb25nIHRhbGtzIHdpdGggbXkgZmFtaWx5IEkgYW0gcHJv dWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgSSBhbSBjb21taXR0ZWQgdG8gdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNp dHkgb2YgQ29sb3JhZG8hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0J1ZmZzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29CdWZmczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaEJyeWFuQ29vaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hC cnlhbkNvb2s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1VC dWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDVUJ1ZmZzRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hf UmlrZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1Jpa2VyPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSHFQb1lOMHpmbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hxUG9ZTjB6Zmw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaGFyeSBDb3VydG5l eSAoQFphY2hhcnlDb3VydG4xMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9aYWNoYXJ5Q291cnRuMTEvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDE5OTc3ODgxNzU2MDk4 NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=