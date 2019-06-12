Gavin Holmes, a Class of 2020 CB from New Orleans, LA. just announced his commitment to Colorado. He joins Carson Lee, Joe Perkins, Brendon Lewis, Jake Wray and Chris Carpenter in Colorado's Class of 2020 commits.

Colorado was Holmes' first Power 5 and FBS offer. Until he'd been offered by the Buffs, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State rounded out his scholarship list.

Holmes was on campus at CU over the weekend for an individual camp and turned the heads of coaches with his 4.32 40-yard dash time, which soon earned him an offer delivered personally from Mel Tucker.

Holmes plays corner for Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, but says he can play anywhere in the secondary. Colorado offensive grad assistant Cordae Hankton used to coach at Rummel, too, so coming into Boulder Holmes had that connection from his past.

Holmes is currently planning an OV to Colorado but is unsure if it'll be during the summer or fall.