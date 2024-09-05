Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips was pleased with the performances across his room against North Dakota State, but there’s more work to be done as Colorado prepares for one of its biggest games of the season against Nebraska.

The majority of CU's offensive production is dependent on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs’ versatile group of receivers. Against NDSU, Jimmy Horn Jr. recorded a career-high 198 yards, Travis Hunter posted 132 yards and five other Buffs got involved in the pass game. CU’s passing attack allows the Buffs to secure wins and is what teams game plan for with Colorado already possessing the fourth-best passing offense out of 130 FBS teams after Week 1.

Phillips and his group are hopeful to have more explosive plays ahead this weekend against the Cornhuskers with the Buffs getting ready to perform at a expected raucous Memorial Stadium.

“I'm sure they got a game plan to try to slow that down, but our game plan won't change,” Phillips said. “Explosive plays are part of what we do offensively, part of what we want to do to a defense. I'm sure they got a plan, but we got to stick to our plans.”