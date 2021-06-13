CU offer could be right around the corner for Nebraska PF Jasen Green

While the Buffaloes have yet to offer him, Green is confident of that changing by the end of the summer.

This past weekend, Class of 2022 power forward Jasen Green , a 6-foot-7 prospect from Omaha (Millard North) Nebraska took an unofficial visit to Colorado.

Green was first offered by his home state Nebraska Cornhuskers in the summer of 2019. Since then, he's put together a solid offer sheet, with Iowa State, K-State, Stanford, Texas Christian and Wake Forest all after him.

As for why the Buffs haven't yet made their move and offered, Green was pretty sure of the reasoning behind it.

“(Tad Boyle) has actually not seen me play yet, which is one of the big reasons why (Colorado) hasn’t offered me," he said. "I’m 100% sure once he sees what I can do he’ll be pulling the trigger on that and talking to me a lot more.”

Green said that on his unofficial, Boyle alluded to wanting to head out his way in July to do just that, so a formal offer from the Buffaloes could very well be right around the corner.

As for his recruitment by CU in general, Rick Ray has served as point man with Green and the two have established some solid rapport over the last few months.

“He’s been the one recruiting me the most," Green said. "I feel that we have a very good relationship. He’s a straightforward guy, he’s funny, he’ll crack jokes here and there; my favorite type of people are people that are straightforward and get to the point. I think that me and coach Ray have a really good relationship right now.”

While in Boulder, Green and his father checked out campus, got lunch in town and met with the entire CU coaching staff.

He also had a sit-down with an academic councilor and watched the Buffs practice, after which he mingled with the team for a bit.

Other than the Buffs, Green has penciled in another unofficial visit at Minnesota for June 23 and just wrapped up an official visit with the Huskers last weekend.

Nebraska, Colorado and the Gophers Green named as the three programs recruiting him the hardest at the moment.

The way Green put it, him checking out Boulder signified an intensification in the way Colorado is coming after him.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a really long time, almost since the beginning of recruitment they’ve been sending me things," he said. "I’ve talked in little bits with the coaches but recently it’s picked up quite a bit which is why I decided to take the unofficial.”

As for what comes next, the ball is in CU's court. Once Boyle makes his way out to Omaha and checks out Green in-person, a formal offer from the Buffs could follow shortly thereafter.

“I can definitely see it, as long as the coaches feel that I could be a good fit in their program," Green said. "I think I could see myself playing in that program.”