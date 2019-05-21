News More News
CU included in Class of 2020 three-star ATH Khatavian Franks' Top 6

Khatavian Franks (Rivals.com)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation.com
Editor

The Colorado Buffaloes have made it to the next round in the eyes of three-star Class of 2020 ATH Khatavian Franks of Fairburn, Georgia. As Franks narrows down the schools he'd most like to visit, ...

