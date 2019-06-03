The University of Kansas men's basketball team's Twitter today announced its non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season. That game, the opener of a home-and-home between Colorado and KU, as first reported by CBS Sports and SI's Jon Rothstein , has been slated for December 7.

Tad Boyle tells me that Colorado's December 7th game at Kansas is the start of a home-and-home series. That plus a December game against Dayton in Chicago should equal two non-conference Quad 1 opportunities for Colorado. https://t.co/vrL16iz5jp

Does that date stick out to you for any particular reason? Well, it certainly should. When the Buffs travel to Lawrence to take on KU on Dec. 7, it will be the six-year anniversary of when Colorado and Askia Booker upset the then-ranked No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in Boulder — one of the most memorable and thrilling to say the least, victories Colorado has had under head coach Tad Boyle.

The 11,113 fanatics who showed up to the Coors Events Center that night weren't disappointed. CU maintained a 33-30 lead at halftime and throughout the second half, had Kansas on its heels, taking an eight-point lead with around 13 minutes to play.

With about 11 minutes left, the Buffs were up nine, but KU clawed its way back into the game, led by Andrew Wiggins., who dropped 22 that night. Eventually, Kansas tied things up at 72-all with four seconds on the clock, but with just one second remaining, Xaiver Johnson inbounded the ball to Booker, who Eurostepped and drilled a long-range three-pointer as time expired, securing the major upset for the Buffs.

Joel Embiid was also on the roster for Kansas at the time — he scored 10 off the bench in the loss.

For Colorado, Booker and Spencer Dinwiddie both scored 15, while Johnson and Josh Scott both posted 14.

Try reliving the game-winning moment without getting goosebumps.



