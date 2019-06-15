CU gets commitment from 2020 WR Keith Miller III, a former Kansas pledge
Today, The Colony, TX. prospect and former Kansas commit Keith Miller III who verbally pledged his services to the Jayhawks on April 16 committed to CU.
Miller III is a three-star Class of 2020 wideout who stands at 6-foot-5, weighing 205.
In total, he racked up 25 offers; Washington State and CU were the only Pac-12 schools to issue a scholarship offer to him.
Miller III committed to Kansas a few days after conducting a visit to Lawrence but since then, offers have kept piling in, including the one the Buffs offered him, which came about two weeks after his commitment to KU.
His flipping to the Buffs lends further credence to the power of persuasion Mel Tucker and his coaching staff have displayed in selling the future of the football program at Colorado to recruits. Miller III is the first strict WR commit in Colorado's Class of 2020 commits.
Notable other offers for Miller III came from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Southern Methodist and Texas Tech.
Check out Miller III's junior season highlights from The Colony below.