Today, The Colony, TX. prospect and former Kansas commit Keith Miller III who verbally pledged his services to the Jayhawks on April 16 committed to CU.

Miller III is a three-star Class of 2020 wideout who stands at 6-foot-5, weighing 205.

In total, he racked up 25 offers; Washington State and CU were the only Pac-12 schools to issue a scholarship offer to him.

Miller III committed to Kansas a few days after conducting a visit to Lawrence but since then, offers have kept piling in, including the one the Buffs offered him, which came about two weeks after his commitment to KU.



