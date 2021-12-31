CU gets 2023 class rolling via commitment from Houston edge Kam Bizor

Shortly thereafter, the Buffs landed their first Class of 2023 commitment in Kam Bizor , an edge from Houston (Jack Yates) Texas.

Fans of Colorado football were the recipient of two breaking news items Friday: firstly, Karl Dorrell made another coaching staff addition , hiring former Oregon cornerbacks coach Rod Chance to the same position in Boulder.

Bizor, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect, held an offer from California in addition to his one from CU.

Other than the Buffs and Bears, Kansas, Southern Methodist, Texas and Louisiana were among the programs also expressing interest.

Safeties coach Brett Maxie and CU lead recruiting assistant D.J. Bryant issued the offer to Bizor at the end of November. Just about a month later, he pulled the trigger and verbally committed to the Buffs.

"The unconditional love that Colorado football, D.J. Bryant (and) Karl Dorrell (have) been showing has been nothing less than genuine! I'm committing to Colorado," he announced on Twitter Friday.

This past recruiting cycle, the Buffs hit the Lone Star State effectively, as, within the Class of 2022, a total of eight signees hail from Texas.

Safety hybrid Dylan Dixson, himself a Houston (Pearland) native, was CU's first 2022 commit early last year.

With Bizor's pledge, for the second straight year the Buffs have began their recruiting class with a commitment from a Houston, Texas, native.

This past season, Yates went 5-6 within the Texas Class 4A-1, Region III, but Bizor turned in a solid individual campaign, notching 39 tackles, 6.5 of which were for loss, with both leading the Lions defense. His 4.5 sacks also led Yates.