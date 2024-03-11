Colorado set a program record with 22 regular season wins and snagged its sixth straight victory with a dominant 73-57 win against Oregon State Saturday.

In the Buffs' hunt for the tournament, they’ve closed out the regular season with quite a convincing argument in Corvallis. The Buffs' efficiency and fluidity on offense allowed them to hold the lead for 37 minutes and get five Buffs in double-digits on Saturday afternoon.

Tristan da Silva (12 points), KJ Simpson (15 points), Luke O’Brien (10 points), J’Vonne Hadley (15 points) and Eddie Lampkin (17 points) were all working to maintain the Buffs' separation from the beginning. Of those five double-digit performances, Eddie Lampkin really was a difference maker. His post presence flustered Oregon State as he recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Overall, Colorado really had their way with the Beavers defense as they distributed effectively, penetrated the paint and multiple Buffs got involved in the action. Colorado shot 48 percent from the field and many of those points were generated in the paint with 36 paint points.

CU also recorded 15 assists and of those fifteen KJ Simpson had seven. Simpson now has 152 assists this season, passing Billy Law (151 in '91-92) for 11th-best season total.

On defense, Colorado consistently limited the Beavers' looks as they shot 38 percent from the field. Da Silva stayed active in the backcourt with three blocks.

In the second quarter, the Beavers almost able to match Colorado's 32 second half points with 30 points. However, Colorado's 14-point first half lead then immediate 11-0 run in the second put the Beavers in a situation where they couldn't recover.

Overall a clean and cohesive effort from Colorado as the Buffs overwhelmed a struggling Beavers squad, who currently sit last in the Pac-12.

The Buffs got their job done on this Oregon road trip, solidifying the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 tournament against Oregon, making history with a 22-win regular season and finishing the regular season on a six-game win streak for only the fifth time in program history.

As an exhilarating regular season comes to a close, more tests lye ahead with the Pac-12 Tournament.